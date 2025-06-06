Bats, Tides Rained out Friday Night

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Friday night matchup between the Louisville Bats and Norfolk Tides at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

A doubleheader is now scheduled for Saturday, June 7 at 4:35 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first.

Tickets from Friday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2025 Louisville Bats regular season home game (excluding July 3) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.

At Saturday's doubleheader, the Bats will celebrate Art at the Park, with fans being able to partake in arts and crafts stations to show off their creative skills, presented by Norton Children's. The first 500 children ages 12 and under through the Louisville Slugger Field gates will receive a special hat and set of markers so they can color in the hat as they would like, also presented by Norton Children's.

Louisville and Norfolk continue their series with the doubleheader on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.







