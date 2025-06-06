Indians Rally Late, Edge Redbirds 10-9 in Back-And-Forth Battle

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A three-run rally in the eighth inning propelled the Indianapolis Indians to a 10-9 comeback victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Trailing by two runs in the top of the eighth, Alika Williams and Liover Peguero drew back-to-back walks before Nick Yorke roped a ground-rule double off Oddanier Mosqueda (L, 3-3) to score Williams and trim the deficit to one. Jack Suwinski followed with a game-tying sacrifice fly, and Nick Solak delivered his fifth RBI of the night with a go-ahead single to left.

Memphis (32-26) opened the game with a three-run first inning. Nathan Church and Thomas Saggese each singled before César Prieto drove them in with a double to left. Matt Koperniak added a run on a fielder's choice to complete the frame.

The Indians (33-25) responded with a solo home run from Solak in the second before an offensive burst in the third. Tsung-Che Cheng doubled and stole third, Yorke delivered an RBI single and Suwinski was hit by pitch to load the bases. Solak then cleared them with a double off Redbirds starter Drew Rom. Billy Cook followed with an RBI double and later scored on a single by Matt Fraizer before the game entered a rain delay.

Following the delay, Memphis answered with two runs in the bottom of the third. Prieto walked and scored on a double by Luken Baker, who later came home on a wild pitch by Indians reliever Ryder Ryan.

The Redbirds surged ahead in the fifth with a four-run frame. Brody Moore was hit by a pitch with two outs and stole second. Mike Antico drew a walk, and Michael Siani tied the game with an RBI double. Antico then scored on a wild pitch by Dauri Moreta, and after Church walked and stole second, Saggese laced a two-run double to left.

The Indians chipped away in the sixth when Cheng singled and moved to third on a Yorke double. Suwinski grounded out to bring Cheng home before the Indians' rally in the eighth.

Eddy Yean (W, 3-2) entered the game in the fifth and tossed 2.1 innings, surrendering a hit with a pair of walks and a strikeout. Yohan Ramírez notched the final three outs for Indianapolis to earn his third save of the season.

Solak finished the game a triple shy of the cycle and recorded his first five-RBI performance since Aug. 28, 2022, with Triple-A Round Rock at Albuquerque.

Indianapolis and Memphis will meet for game four of the six-game set on Friday night at 8:05 PM at AutoZone Park. Southpaw Hunter Barco (0-0, 3.52) will toe the rubber for the Indians and LHP Quinn Matthews (0-2, 6.23) will counter for the Redbirds.







