Bisons Shut out by Syracuse on Friday Night

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Syracuse, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons dropped the fourth game of their six-game series at NBT Bank Stadium 18-0 on Friday night against the Syracuse Mets.

Buffalo tried to jump start their offense right from the start with a Yohendrick Piñango leadoff base hit to start the game. His single to right field came against Syracuse starter Brandon Sproat. However, Piñango was left stranded on base.

The Mets would score their first two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning, the first of three straight innings in which they would score against the Bisons. Gilberto Celestino recorded a two-run base hit to center field to drive in both runs and give Syracuse a 2-0 lead through three innings.

Syracuse would add a solo run in the bottom of third inning against Bisons' starter Spencer Turnbull. The right-hander finished the night with four and two-thirds innings pitched in his second straight Triple-A start. The Mets added to their lead with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-0 advantage.

Kevin Gowdy was one of four different pitchers that followed Turnbull. Gowdy was activated to Buffalo's active roster prior to the game and was able to get the final out in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Bisons. Easton Lucas also worked one and two-third innings in relief.

Despite the loss, Buffalo was able to record seven hits against the Mets' pitching staff. Phil Clarke and Riley Tirotta each had two hits in the loss. Clarke also walked to help reach base three times against Syracuse. Damiano Palmegiani was hit by a pitch for the second straight game, in addition to a base hit in the top of the fourth inning.

Syracuse added six more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, thanks in part to a Drew Gilbert grand slam that extended the lead to 13-0. The Mets also scored five more times in the bottom of the eighth for an 18-0 advantage.

The Bisons and Syracuse will meet for game five of their six-game series on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with Anders Tolhurst scheduled to start for Buffalo. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.