WooSox Outlast Red Wings Friday Night

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings returned to Polar Park this Friday night for game four of the six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox. The Red Wings fell for the fourth consecutive night, this time by a score of 6-3. 1B Andrés Chaparro hit his fourth homer of the season and drove in all three runs for the Wings. 2B J.T. Arruda picked up a pair of knocks and scored a pair of runs, pushing his career-long hitting streak to nine consecutive games.

In the bottom of the first, SS Nick Sogard belted a leadoff homer to right-center field to put Worcester ahead early. An inning later, 1B Ryan Noda hit a solo homer to right field and extended the advantage to 2-0. After a scoreless third, Noda again drove a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the fourth to put the Red Sox up by three.

A quiet fifth inning kept the score at 3-0 as the Red Wings headed into the top of the sixth looking to get on the board. 2B J.T. Arruda got the Wings started with a line-drive single to center field. With two outs and Arruda on first, 1B Andrés Chaparro launched his fourth homer of the season to left field. Arruda and Chaparro both scored, making it a one run game to end the sixth.

To start the top of the eighth, Arruda poked a single to right field, putting him on first base as the tying run. 3B Brady House hit a ground ball into right field, moving Arruda to third. With one out, Chaparro sent a fly ball to left field, driving in Arruda for the tying run.

With the game now even, RF Nate Eaton walked to start off the bottom of the eight for the Red Sox. With Eaton on first, 3B Blaze Jordan hit a sharp double into the right-center field gap, sending Eaton home to put Worcester up by a run. With the score at 4-3, LF Trayce Thompsom then hit a ground ball back to RHP Patrick Weigel, who made a fantastic between-the-legs play and made a heads-up throw to third to get the lead runner. Thompson then moved to second on a balk with C Nick Sabol up at the plate. Sabol doubled to left field and Thompson scored making it a 5-3 game. With Sabol on second, C Nathan Hickey also drove a double to left field, allowing Sabol to score and end the eighth with the WooSox ahead by three.

Heading into the ninth, the WooSox held off the Red Wing's final push and secured a 6-3 win in game four of the series.

RHP Adrian Sampson took the mound first for Rochester and threw 5.0 innings, collecting two strikeouts and surrendering eight hits, three solo home runs and a walk. In relief, RHP Jack Sinclair contributed a hitless inning with a walk. LHP Konnor Pilkington saw an inning of work, delivering a strikeout and allowing a hit. RHP Patrick Weigel allowed three earned on three hits, with two walks in an inning pitched.

1B Andrés Chaparo takes home Player of the Game honors for Rochester. Chaparro hit 1-for-4 with a home run and all three Rochester runs batted in. The Venezuelan delivered a sixth-inning two-run homer that put the Wings on the board before an RBI lineout in the eighth. Since debuting with Rochester on May 22, Chaparro leads, or is tied for the team lead in homers (4), RBI (14) and walks (7).

The Rochester Red Wings will look to bounce back and secure their first victory of the series tomorrow evening. RHP Chase Solesky is scheduled to take the mound for the Red Wings against the Red Sox's RHP Brian Van Belle. The first pitch will be at 4:05 p.m.







