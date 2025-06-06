Capacity Crowd Packs Huntington Park Friday

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - It was a beautiful Friday night in the Arena District as 10,100 faithful Clippers fans packed Huntington Park to enjoy $5 Friday and fireworks. Unfortunately, the Clippers were beaten for the first time this week by Toledo, 8-3.

Starting pitcher Parker Messick (3-2) was defeated for just the second time in eleven starts. He allowed four runs over 5.0 innings while punching out seven.

The Clippers didn't do much with their bats early on, but in the 3rd inning Chase DeLauter brought down the house with a defensive gem when he leapt high in the sky to rob Justyn-Henry Malloy of extra bases.

Columbus first dented the plate in the 5th inning when Petey Halpin laced a one-run triple down the right field line.

Then in the bottom of the 8th, Brayan Rocchio crushed one onto the right field roof for a two-run homer, his 6th as a Clipper in 2025.

