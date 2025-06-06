Capacity Crowd Packs Huntington Park Friday
June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - It was a beautiful Friday night in the Arena District as 10,100 faithful Clippers fans packed Huntington Park to enjoy $5 Friday and fireworks. Unfortunately, the Clippers were beaten for the first time this week by Toledo, 8-3.
Starting pitcher Parker Messick (3-2) was defeated for just the second time in eleven starts. He allowed four runs over 5.0 innings while punching out seven.
The Clippers didn't do much with their bats early on, but in the 3rd inning Chase DeLauter brought down the house with a defensive gem when he leapt high in the sky to rob Justyn-Henry Malloy of extra bases.
Columbus first dented the plate in the 5th inning when Petey Halpin laced a one-run triple down the right field line.
Then in the bottom of the 8th, Brayan Rocchio crushed one onto the right field roof for a two-run homer, his 6th as a Clipper in 2025.
The series continues on Saturday at Huntington Park. Don't miss this special "Party at the Park" featuring live pre-game music from John Schwab. Gates open at 5:30pm. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Iowa Splits Doubleheader with Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Starters Shine as Saints Fall to RailRiders 5-1 - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Down Saints, 5-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mathews Dazzles for First Win of Season as Memphis Defeats Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Billy Cook Goes 3-For-4 as Indians Drop Fourth Game of Series, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Toledo Takes Game Four against Columbus 8-3 Behind Trio of Homers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Seven-Run Sixth Sinks Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Seven-Run Sixth Propels Bulls to 7-1 Win over Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Shut out by Syracuse on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Capacity Crowd Packs Huntington Park Friday - Columbus Clippers
- Amaya Stays Hot in Blowout Victory - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Outlast Red Wings Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Cal Stevenson Belts Leadoff Homer But 'Pigs Bow to Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats, Tides Rained out Friday Night - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Postponed on Friday Night in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds, Stripers Postponed on Friday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Kyle Teel Is Headed to the Show - Charlotte Knights
- June 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bulls Return Home for Six-Game Homestand Versus Charlotte Knights - Durham Bulls
- June 11 'Win-It Wednesday,' to Feature Nickel City Comic Con Tickets Prizes, Meet N' Greet with Actor, Shane Kippel - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Andrés Chaparro Named IL Player of the Week - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Team up with Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute for Strike out Cancer Night on June 11th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Memphis Drops Rain-Delayed Game Three to Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Indians Rally Late, Edge Redbirds 10-9 in Back-And-Forth Battle - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Drop Third Straight to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.