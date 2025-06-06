Sounds, Stripers Postponed on Friday Night
June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Due to rain and additional incoming weather, tonight's game between the Nashville Sounds and Gwinnett Stripers has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at First Horizon Park tomorrow, Saturday, June 7. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 5:05 pm with gates opening at 4:30 pm. Game two will start 30-minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
All Margaritaville festivities originally scheduled for Saturday's game will take place between games and in game two of Saturday's doubleheader. Friday's fireworks show will be rescheduled for a future game date and will be announced at a later date.
Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 regular season home game at First Horizon Park for a ticket of equal value. For more information on exchanging your tickets, please contact the Nashville Sounds ticket office by email at tickets@nashvillesounds.com or by phone 615-690-HITS.
