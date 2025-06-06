Amaya Stays Hot in Blowout Victory

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - This week at Truist Field has been a back-and-forth battle between the Charlotte Knights and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Friday night was Charlotte's turn in the driver's seat and the Knights took care of business by a final score of 14-2.

The IronPigs took a 1-0 lead on the very first pitch of the game with a leadoff Home Run. Lehigh Valley's lead did not last long. Juan Gonzalez, playing in his first game of the season, roped an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning and the Knights tied the score 1-1.

The visitors jumped back in front 2-1 in the top of the fourth; however, Charlotte exploded for four runs in the bottom half and took a 5-2 lead. Bryan Ramos and Jacob Amaya each belted two-run Homers for the Knights.

Zach DeLoach delivered with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth that extended the home team's lead to 6-2. Charlotte was nowhere near finished.

In the bottom of the eighth the Knights broke the game open with eight more runs. Gonzalez, DeLoach, Amaya, Brooks Baldwin, Corey Julks, Andrew Vaughn, Tristan Gray and Dru Baker all pushed a run across in the frame. That was plenty of run support the way the Knights were pitching.

Yoendrys Gomez pitched the first 2.1 innings of the game and the Charlotte bullpen took care of the rest. Jairo Iriarte, Adisyn Coffey, Justin Anderson, and Peyton Pallette kept Lehigh Valley's high-powered offense in check throughout.

Amaya finished 3-for-4 and has reached base in 15 of his last 21 plate appearances. Baldwin also dominated from the top of the order to a tune of a 4-for-5 performance.

A quick turnaround is in store for both teams as the series is now knotted up at two games apiece. Game Five on Saturday afternoon is set for 12:05pm ET.







International League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.