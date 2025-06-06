Iowa Splits Doubleheader with Omaha

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Iowa Cubs (32-27) split a doubleheader with the Omaha Storm Chasers (24-36) by scores of 5-3 and 9-5 tonight at Werner Park.

In game one, Iowa scored all of their runs in the second inning on a single from Kevin Alcantara, a triple from Christian Franklin, a single from Moises Ballesteros and a two-run double from Chase Strumpf.

Jake Woodford made his first start with Iowa and allowed three runs across 4.2 innings. Riley Martin earned the win after 1.1 scoreless innings and Jack Neely recorded the final three outs to pick up his fourth save.

Iowa got on the board first in the second inning of game two and took a 1-0 lead on a homer from Strumpf. Omaha came back and took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the frame.

The I-Cubs cut the lead to 3-2 in the third as Dixon Machado singled home a run. The Storm Chasers then took an 9-3 lead with five-run fourth inning and scoring another in the fifth.

The I-Cubs fought back in the sixth on a run-scoring single from Ben Cowles and in the seventh as Ballesteros and Jonathon Long drove in a run but fell short.

Iowa will play at Omaha on Saturday for the sixth of a seven-game series with first pitch from Werner Park slated for 6:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

International League Stories from June 6, 2025

