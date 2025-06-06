Iowa Splits Doubleheader with Omaha
June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Iowa Cubs (32-27) split a doubleheader with the Omaha Storm Chasers (24-36) by scores of 5-3 and 9-5 tonight at Werner Park.
In game one, Iowa scored all of their runs in the second inning on a single from Kevin Alcantara, a triple from Christian Franklin, a single from Moises Ballesteros and a two-run double from Chase Strumpf.
Jake Woodford made his first start with Iowa and allowed three runs across 4.2 innings. Riley Martin earned the win after 1.1 scoreless innings and Jack Neely recorded the final three outs to pick up his fourth save.
Iowa got on the board first in the second inning of game two and took a 1-0 lead on a homer from Strumpf. Omaha came back and took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the frame.
The I-Cubs cut the lead to 3-2 in the third as Dixon Machado singled home a run. The Storm Chasers then took an 9-3 lead with five-run fourth inning and scoring another in the fifth.
The I-Cubs fought back in the sixth on a run-scoring single from Ben Cowles and in the seventh as Ballesteros and Jonathon Long drove in a run but fell short.
Iowa will play at Omaha on Saturday for the sixth of a seven-game series with first pitch from Werner Park slated for 6:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
International League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Iowa Splits Doubleheader with Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Starters Shine as Saints Fall to RailRiders 5-1 - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Down Saints, 5-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mathews Dazzles for First Win of Season as Memphis Defeats Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Billy Cook Goes 3-For-4 as Indians Drop Fourth Game of Series, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Toledo Takes Game Four against Columbus 8-3 Behind Trio of Homers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Seven-Run Sixth Sinks Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Seven-Run Sixth Propels Bulls to 7-1 Win over Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Shut out by Syracuse on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Capacity Crowd Packs Huntington Park Friday - Columbus Clippers
- Amaya Stays Hot in Blowout Victory - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Outlast Red Wings Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Cal Stevenson Belts Leadoff Homer But 'Pigs Bow to Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats, Tides Rained out Friday Night - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Postponed on Friday Night in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds, Stripers Postponed on Friday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Kyle Teel Is Headed to the Show - Charlotte Knights
- June 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bulls Return Home for Six-Game Homestand Versus Charlotte Knights - Durham Bulls
- June 11 'Win-It Wednesday,' to Feature Nickel City Comic Con Tickets Prizes, Meet N' Greet with Actor, Shane Kippel - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Andrés Chaparro Named IL Player of the Week - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Team up with Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute for Strike out Cancer Night on June 11th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Memphis Drops Rain-Delayed Game Three to Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Indians Rally Late, Edge Redbirds 10-9 in Back-And-Forth Battle - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Drop Third Straight to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.