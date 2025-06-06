Mathews Dazzles for First Win of Season as Memphis Defeats Indianapolis
June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds controlled game four of a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) by a 4-1 final score on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (1-2) posted his best start of the 2025 season in the win. The left-handed pitcher did not allow an earned run in 5.0 innings, his longest start of the season. Mathews allowed five hits, struck out six and walked none. Chris Roycroft (S, 3) retired the final four batters of the ballgame to nail down the save.
Each Redbirds run scored in the fourth inning. First baseman Gavin Collins tied the game with an RBI single. Two-batters later, third baseman Brody Moore doubled home catcher Jimmy Crooks to give Memphis the lead. Center fielder Mike Antico added a two-run single to pad the Redbirds lead.
Antico finished the night 3-for-4 with two RBIs. All nine of the Memphis batters reached base safely in the win while seven of the nine tallied a base hit.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, June 7 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
