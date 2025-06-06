Cal Stevenson Belts Leadoff Homer But 'Pigs Bow to Knights
June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Charlotte, North Carolina - Cal Stevenson blasted the second leadoff homer of the season for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-18) but it was not enough in a 14-2 loss to the Charlotte Knights (29-32) on Friday night at Truist Field.
Stevenson took the first pitch of the game and demolished it for a leadoff homer, his second of the season, putting the 'Pigs up early.
Charlotte tied it in the third on a Juan Gonzalez RBI double but the 'Pigs jumped right back in front as Stevenson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
From there, Charlotte scored 12 unanswered runs. A pair of two-run homers, one for Bryan Ramos and one for Jacob Amaya, gave the Knights the lead in the fourth.
A Zach DeLoach RBI single extended the Knights lead in the sixth before an eight-run eighth blew the game open. Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to force in the first run of the eighth. An RBI single for Brooks Baldwin plated another before a Corey Julks RBI groundout. RBI singles for Andrew Vaughn, Tristan Gray, DeLoach and Dru Baker followed with a run-scoring fielder's choice for Amaya bringing home the 14th run of the game.
Jairo Iriarte (1-2) earned the win in relief for the Knights, allowing one run in 1.2 innings on two hits and a walk, striking out two.
Kyle Tyler (5-3) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walk,s striking out six in 4.2 innings.
The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Saturday, June 7th with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. The IronPigs starter is TBD while the Knights ride with Chris Rodriguez (1-3, 4.95).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Iowa Splits Doubleheader with Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Starters Shine as Saints Fall to RailRiders 5-1 - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Down Saints, 5-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mathews Dazzles for First Win of Season as Memphis Defeats Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Billy Cook Goes 3-For-4 as Indians Drop Fourth Game of Series, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Toledo Takes Game Four against Columbus 8-3 Behind Trio of Homers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Seven-Run Sixth Sinks Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Seven-Run Sixth Propels Bulls to 7-1 Win over Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Shut out by Syracuse on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Capacity Crowd Packs Huntington Park Friday - Columbus Clippers
- Amaya Stays Hot in Blowout Victory - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Outlast Red Wings Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Cal Stevenson Belts Leadoff Homer But 'Pigs Bow to Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats, Tides Rained out Friday Night - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Postponed on Friday Night in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds, Stripers Postponed on Friday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Kyle Teel Is Headed to the Show - Charlotte Knights
- June 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bulls Return Home for Six-Game Homestand Versus Charlotte Knights - Durham Bulls
- June 11 'Win-It Wednesday,' to Feature Nickel City Comic Con Tickets Prizes, Meet N' Greet with Actor, Shane Kippel - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Andrés Chaparro Named IL Player of the Week - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Team up with Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute for Strike out Cancer Night on June 11th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Memphis Drops Rain-Delayed Game Three to Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Indians Rally Late, Edge Redbirds 10-9 in Back-And-Forth Battle - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Drop Third Straight to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Cal Stevenson Belts Leadoff Homer But 'Pigs Bow to Knights
- IronPigs Team up with Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute for Strike out Cancer Night on June 11th
- Six-Run Second Propels 'Pigs to Rout of Knights
- Mick Abel and Buddy Kennedy Sweep May International League Honors
- IronPigs Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Knights