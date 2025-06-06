Cal Stevenson Belts Leadoff Homer But 'Pigs Bow to Knights

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte, North Carolina - Cal Stevenson blasted the second leadoff homer of the season for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-18) but it was not enough in a 14-2 loss to the Charlotte Knights (29-32) on Friday night at Truist Field.

Stevenson took the first pitch of the game and demolished it for a leadoff homer, his second of the season, putting the 'Pigs up early.

Charlotte tied it in the third on a Juan Gonzalez RBI double but the 'Pigs jumped right back in front as Stevenson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

From there, Charlotte scored 12 unanswered runs. A pair of two-run homers, one for Bryan Ramos and one for Jacob Amaya, gave the Knights the lead in the fourth.

A Zach DeLoach RBI single extended the Knights lead in the sixth before an eight-run eighth blew the game open. Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to force in the first run of the eighth. An RBI single for Brooks Baldwin plated another before a Corey Julks RBI groundout. RBI singles for Andrew Vaughn, Tristan Gray, DeLoach and Dru Baker followed with a run-scoring fielder's choice for Amaya bringing home the 14th run of the game.

Jairo Iriarte (1-2) earned the win in relief for the Knights, allowing one run in 1.2 innings on two hits and a walk, striking out two.

Kyle Tyler (5-3) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walk,s striking out six in 4.2 innings.

The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Saturday, June 7th with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. The IronPigs starter is TBD while the Knights ride with Chris Rodriguez (1-3, 4.95).

