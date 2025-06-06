Stripers Postponed on Friday Night in Nashville

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Tonight's 7:35 p.m. ET game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at First Horizon Park on Saturday, June 7. The first of two seven-inning games begins at 6:05 p.m. ET. Following its conclusion and a half-hour break, game two will begin.

Both games will air live on MyCountry993.com, with the broadcast beginning at 5:50 p.m. ET. The games also air on Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Get ready to laugh on Meme Night as we share fan favorite memes gone viral across the globe. The Stripers will dawn the Xolos de Gwinnett identity as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.