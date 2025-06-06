Kyle Teel Is Headed to the Show
June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- Prior to tonight's series opener vs. Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox Selected the contract of Catcher Kyle Teel from the Charlotte Knights.
Teel, 23, is the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox organization and No. 26 overall in baseball according to MLB.com. He is batting .295/.394/.492 (54-for-183) with 10 doubles, eight home runs, 30 RBI, 34 runs scored and 30 walks in 50 games this season, his first in the White Sox organization.
Teel has reached base safely in 38 of his last 39 games since April 10. During that time, Teel recorded a Charlotte Knights franchise record-tying 19-game hitting streak.
The White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for May was acquired from Boston on December 11, 2024 with infielder Chase Meidroth, outfielder Braden Montgomery and right-handed pitcher Wikelman González in exchange for left-hander Garrett Crochet.
Teel, 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, is a career .300/.401/.456 (210-for-701) hitter with 39 doubles, 23 homers, 130 RBI, 137 runs scored and 119 walks in 188 games over three minor-league seasons. He originally was selected by the Red Sox in the first round (14th overall) of the 2023 First-Year Player draft out of the University of Virginia.
Teel, who has no major-league experience, will wear uniform No. 8.
International League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Iowa Splits Doubleheader with Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Starters Shine as Saints Fall to RailRiders 5-1 - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Down Saints, 5-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mathews Dazzles for First Win of Season as Memphis Defeats Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Billy Cook Goes 3-For-4 as Indians Drop Fourth Game of Series, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Toledo Takes Game Four against Columbus 8-3 Behind Trio of Homers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Seven-Run Sixth Sinks Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Seven-Run Sixth Propels Bulls to 7-1 Win over Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Shut out by Syracuse on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Capacity Crowd Packs Huntington Park Friday - Columbus Clippers
- Amaya Stays Hot in Blowout Victory - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Outlast Red Wings Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Cal Stevenson Belts Leadoff Homer But 'Pigs Bow to Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats, Tides Rained out Friday Night - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Postponed on Friday Night in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds, Stripers Postponed on Friday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Kyle Teel Is Headed to the Show - Charlotte Knights
- June 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bulls Return Home for Six-Game Homestand Versus Charlotte Knights - Durham Bulls
- June 11 'Win-It Wednesday,' to Feature Nickel City Comic Con Tickets Prizes, Meet N' Greet with Actor, Shane Kippel - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Andrés Chaparro Named IL Player of the Week - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Team up with Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute for Strike out Cancer Night on June 11th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Memphis Drops Rain-Delayed Game Three to Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Indians Rally Late, Edge Redbirds 10-9 in Back-And-Forth Battle - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Drop Third Straight to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.