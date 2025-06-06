Kyle Teel Is Headed to the Show

June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC- Prior to tonight's series opener vs. Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox Selected the contract of Catcher Kyle Teel from the Charlotte Knights.

Teel, 23, is the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox organization and No. 26 overall in baseball according to MLB.com. He is batting .295/.394/.492 (54-for-183) with 10 doubles, eight home runs, 30 RBI, 34 runs scored and 30 walks in 50 games this season, his first in the White Sox organization.

Teel has reached base safely in 38 of his last 39 games since April 10. During that time, Teel recorded a Charlotte Knights franchise record-tying 19-game hitting streak.

The White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for May was acquired from Boston on December 11, 2024 with infielder Chase Meidroth, outfielder Braden Montgomery and right-handed pitcher Wikelman González in exchange for left-hander Garrett Crochet.

Teel, 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, is a career .300/.401/.456 (210-for-701) hitter with 39 doubles, 23 homers, 130 RBI, 137 runs scored and 119 walks in 188 games over three minor-league seasons. He originally was selected by the Red Sox in the first round (14th overall) of the 2023 First-Year Player draft out of the University of Virginia.

Teel, who has no major-league experience, will wear uniform No. 8.







