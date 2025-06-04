Jumbo Shrimp Strike Back with 7-4 Win over Durham

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After scratching across one run in each of their last three games, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp swatted 12 hits in their 7-4 win over the Durham Bulls Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Jacksonville (35-24) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Jakob Marsee was hit by a pitch and two batters later Joe Mack singled. With two runners on base Graham Pauley singled, scoring Marsee and Mack advanced to third. After Andrew Pintar walked to load the bases, Maximo Acosta doubled home Mack and Pauley giving the Jumbo Shrimp a three-run lead.

After two scoreless frames Durham (33-26) plated their first run in the top of the third. Coco Montes walked and stole second. A groundball coupled with an error, allowed Montes to score.

In the top of the fourth inning, Bob Seymour's (13) solo home run narrowed Jacksonville's lead to 3-2.

Jacksonville rallied in the fifth with home runs from Matt Mervis (2) and Pauley (1). Pintar and Acosta followed with consecutive singles. With runners at the corners, Acosta swiped second and Albert Almora drove in both runners with a single, pushing the lead to 7-2.

The Bulls added one run in the top of the seventh. Carson Williams and Peters worked consecutive walks. Following a double play, Jamie Westbrook doubled home Williams, cutting the deficit to four.

Durham's final tally came in the ninth. Tristian Peters and Montes singled, pushing Peters to third. With runners at the corners, Peters scored on a double play but Jacksonville held on for a 7-4 win.

Jacksonville and Durham continue their series Thursday at 7:05 pm. RHP Adam Mazur (2-4, 3.49 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and LHP Joe Rock (1-5, 5.56 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Thursday for Coors Light Thirsty Thursday! Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark. Presented by Coors Light. Thursday is Jumbo Shrimp Pride Night! Join the Jumbo Shrimp, River City Pride, and VyStar Credit Union as they welcome the LGBTQ+ community, friends, family, and organizations to celebrate Pride Night at the ballpark! All are welcome for this night of inclusion and fun! Presented by River City Pride and VyStar Credit Union.







International League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.