Jumbo Shrimp "Moana 2" Family Movie Night Set for July 26
June 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's next Family Movie Night presented by Publix and Fun 4 First Coast Kids is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 26 at VyStar Ballpark. The club will show a screening of "Moana 2" on the high-definition video board, with admission set for just $1 per person at the gate.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Entry will be at the VyStar Ballpark Main Gate which is located on Georgia Street directly across from Lot P North. The ballpark's concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 7 p.m.
Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. However, those wishing to be seated for the movie may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.
Complimentary parking for the Jumbo Shrimp "Moana 2" Family Movie Night presented by Publix & Fun 4 First Coast Kids will be located in Lot P.
Please note that VyStar Ballpark is a cashless facility. Fans that bring cash can use the reverse ATM machine behind section 108 near Florida Blue Guest Services.
