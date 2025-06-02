Red Wings Andrés Chaparro Named IL Player of the Week

June 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Office of Major League Baseball has announced that Red Wings Infielder ANDRÉS CHAPARRO has been named the International League Player of the Week for the period May 26 to June 1.

Across all six games against the Columbus Clippers (CLE), the Nationals' farmhand hit .444 with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBI, while adding five walks. Among International League hitters across the week, he led the way with 20 total bases, T-1st in home runs and extra-base hits (5), ranked 2nd in SLG (.952), 3rd in OPS (1.508), 4th in RBI, T-4th in hits (9), and 7th in batting average. He also tied for second in all of professional baseball among players with at least 10 plate appearances with runners in scoring position last week (5/26-6/1), batting .625 with eight RBI (T-5th).

Since rejoining the Red Wings on May 22, 27-year-old Andrés Chaparro has been one of the hottest hitters in the International League. The Venezuelan native ranks among the IL top ten in multiple offensive categories, including 5th in RBI (11) and OPS (1,190), 6th in OBP (.476), 7th in SLG (.714) and 9th in batting average (.371).

This marks Chaparro's first Player of the Week honor since earning the same recognition in July 2024 with Triple-A Reno (ARI) in the Pacific Coast League. He becomes the first Red Wing to receive the award since James Wood in May 2024 and is the fifth to win IL Player of the Week since Rochester became a Nationals affiliate in 2021. Chaparro is also the first foreign-born Red Wing to earn the distinction since Kennys Vargas in July 2018.







