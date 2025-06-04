Iowa Sweeps Omaha in Split Doubleheader

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Iowa Cubs swept the Omaha Storm Chasers in today's split doubleheader as Owen Caissie's RBI-double was the lone run to win game one. Then, Kenta Maeda dealt five scoreless innings, Caleb Knight crushed his first homer of the season and Moises Ballesteros ripped a three-run homer for a 4-0 win in game two.

GAME ONE: FINAL/7 - IOWA 1, OMAHA 0

In game one of today's split doubleheader, the I-Cubs knocked in the only run of the game.

Owen Caissie hit a double in the top of the seventh inning, his 13th double of the season, and drove in Christian Franklin for the 1-0 win.

Connor Noland had a stellar outing in the first game as he went 6.0 innings, one hit, and three strikeouts to earn his fifth win of the season, a team-high. He also earned his fifth quality start of the season as well, which is also a team-best.

Noland is tied for second in the International League with five quality starts and ranks third at the Triple-A level.

The last time the I-Cubs had a one-hitter game was May 20, 2023 at Indianapolis as Hayden Wesneski and Chris Clarke completed the one-hitter in a seven-inning game.

GAME TWO: FINAL/7 - IOWA 4, OMAHA 0

In the second game of today's split doubleheader, both teams struggled offensively in the first four innings of the game.

Then, the I-Cubs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning as Caleb Knight ripped his first homer of the season to left field to give Iowa a one-run lead.

Then, after back-to-back walks were drawn by Chase Strumpf and Christian Franklin, Moises Ballesteros crushed his sixth homer with Iowa for a three-run shot to right field and grew the lead to four runs.

Kenta Maeda dealt in the second game as he worked 5.0 scoreless innings, allowed two hits, and struck out three in the process to get his first win of the season.

This is the first time since July 23-24, 2022 that the Iowa Cubs handed out back-to-back shutouts, which came against the Omaha Storm Chasers as well.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's seven-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday, June 5 and first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m CT.







