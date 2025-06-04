Red Wings Drop Second Straight in Worcester

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Coming off their first loss in over a week, the Red Wings looked to bounce back on Wednesday morning in Worcester. The WooSox grabbed seven runs in the bottom of the first, and never looked back. C Brady Linsly drove in the lone run for Rochester, and the Red Wings fell 9-1, giving them back-to-back losses for the first time since May 14 & 15 to Durham.

Worcester picked up right where they left off last night, getting in on the scoring in the bottom of the first. RHP Seth Shuman started the inning off by striking out the No.1 MiLB prospect Roman Anthony, before Worcester strung together seven hits in a row. 3B Nick Sogard blooped a single right over third base to get things going for the Red Sox, before CF Jhostynixon Garcia drove a double into the right center gap, going the opposite way. LF Nate Eaton hit a chopper between third base and shortstop, which worked out for a two-RBI infield single. SS Vaughn Grissom slapped a single to right, before both him and Eaton stole second and third base, respectively, and then advanced another 90 feet on a catcher's error, scoring Eaton. Fresh call-up 1B Blaze Jordan hit his second double in as many days, and Grissom scored on the play, making it 4-0 Worcester. RF Ryan Noda got in on the double party, sending one out to deep right for the Red Sox third double of the inning. The exclamation point came when C Nathan Hickey went opposite field for a three-run dinger, boosting the Worcester lead to seven runs. Shuman retired the next two batters, sending it to the second inning.

With Blaze Jordan's parents being interviewed on live TV, the first baseman hit one deep to left field for his first Triple-A home run and first multi-hit game at this level. This gave the Red Sox an 8-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.

Rochester finally got on the board in the top of the fifth, and it was DH Juan Yepez getting things going with a leadoff single up the middle. Then it was CF Andrew Pinckney's turn to show off his blazing speed, beating out a fielder's choice hit to third base, before stealing second for his 12th stolen base of the season, and 50th career Minor League stolen base. C Brady Lindsly served up his second single of the day into left field, recording his 100th career minor league RBI, and Pinckney turned on the jets once again to score on the play. That was all the Red Wings would get, stranding Lindsly on first, leaving the score at 8-1.

Worcester wasted no time in offering a response, after Seth Shuman had settled in and retired seven straight batters, Vaughn Grissom sent a towering shot out to left center for a solo shot, his fourth of the year. That is all they would get, but it would bump the lead back up to eight runs.

The Wings had one more chance, still down eight runs in the top of the ninth. With one out, 1B Yohandy Morales pieced a single out to right center for his first hit of the day. He was stranded at first, however, solidifying a 9-1 final score.

RHP Seth Shuman got the start Wednesday morning, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing nine runs to score on nine hits, while striking out three with no free passes. RHP Jack Sinclair came in for 2.0 innings of relief, allowing two hits while not conceding any runs, and striking out three batters in the process. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. took to pitching the eighth inning, and retired all three batters in a row, courtesy of a lineout, popout, and a strikeout on a filthy changeup.

C Brady Lindsly earned Player of the Game on Wednesday afternoon for the Red Wings, due to his multi-hit performance, driving in the only Rochester run of the day. Lindsly ended the game 2-for-3, with a couple of singles poked out to left field. With his second hit, Lindsly reached 100 career RBI and now has 175 hits in the Minor Leagues.

The Red Wings stay in Worcester for game three of the six-game set on Thursday Evening. Southpaw Andrew Alvarez will get the start on the bump for Rochester, going up against RHP Isaac Coffey for Worcester. First pitch will be at 6:05 PM, back at Polar Park.







