Bisons Late Rally Comes up One Run Short in Syracuse 7-6

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Syracuse, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons committed three errors for the second straight game against the Syracuse Mets, but they weren't so fortunate this time as they fell on Wednesday night in Syracuse, 7-6, despite a three-run ninth-inning surge by Buffalo.

Buffalo got the scoring started in the second inning against Mets starter Blade Tidwell. Orelvis Martinez hit a single to left to lead off the inning, then in his first Triple-A at-bat, RJ Schreck skied a ball to right field for a home run to give the Bisons an early 2-0 advantage.

Syracuse would answer back with a two-run third inning. Yonny Hernández reached on a fielding error to start the frame, and with one out, Drew Gilbert and Bisons starter Lazaro Estrada battled in a 12-pitch at-bat. Gilbert triumphed, hitting a fly-ball triple to right to give the Mets their first run, then David Villar drove him in with a single to left to tie the game at two.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Gilberto Celestino reached second on a throwing error after an infield hit and Gilbert walked, which chased Estrada out of the game after 4 1/3 innings. With two outs, Joey Meneses lined a single into left-center field off Jacob Barnes to give the Mets the lead at 3-2, though Schreck threw out Meneses at second on the play.

Only two of the three runs Estrada allowed were earned, and the right-hander struck out a season-high six batters in his 11th start of the season.

The Mets' lead was as short-lived as it could get, as Martinez ambushed Tidwell with a home run just over the left-field wall to start the sixth. It was his eighth homer of the season and his second straight game with a long ball.

The game wouldn't be tied for long, as the Mets strung together three hits to start the bottom of the sixth, the last of them a two-run single for Luis De Los Santos to give Syracuse a 5-3 lead. The damage would add on from there as the Mets would score two more runs in the frame, aided by the Bisons' third error of the game, this one a high throw to first base by Barnes.

The Bisons would try to answer, as Yohendrick Pinango and Will Robertson got on base in the top of the seventh, but they couldn't cross the plate. That continued in the eighth, as a leadoff single for Schreck was erased by a 6-4-3 double play.

Four Bisons had multi-hit games and Bobby Milacki did not allow any danger from the seventh on, facing the minimum while only walking one batter in his two innings of work.

In the ninth, the Bisons threatened to tie the game against Dedniel Núñez, as Rainer Nunez singled and Josh Rivera walked to start the inning, then Pinango crushed his first Triple-A home run 448 feet to right center to get the Bisons within a run at 7-6.

With one out, Robertson singled to center, but a hot shot to third off the bat of Martinez turned into a game-ending double play around the horn.

Pinango reached base in all four of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with three walks, and Schreck had an excellent Triple-A debut, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Their first career Triple-A homers made them stand out, though.

The two teams are scheduled to meet for the third game of the series at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse Friday night. Buffalo will start Adam Kloffenstein on the mound. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







