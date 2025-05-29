Three-Run Eighth Spurs Jumbo Shrimp by Stripers
May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A three-run eighth inning on Thursday vaulted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by the Gwinnett Stripers 3-1 at Coolray Field.
Gwinnett (21-33) led 1-0 reliever Rolddy Muñoz (0-1) walked Jack Winkler to begin the eighth. Albert Almora followed by tying the game with an RBI double. Maximo Acosta then gave Jacksonville (33-21) its first lead with an RBI single. Acosta maneuvered to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a ground out and then scored on Xavier Edwards' RBI ground out to make it 3-1.
George Soriano (2-1) pitched the final 3.0 innings, fanning three without a hit to earn the win.
The lone Stripers run came in the first. Carlos Rodriguez singled and then José Devers doubled. A James McCann RBI ground out made it 1-0 three batters into the bottom of the first, but Gwinnett mustered just one more hit the rest of the night.
Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Robinson Piña (3-2, 3.48 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Ian Anderson (1-1, 3.71 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
