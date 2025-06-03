Miranda Homers for Second Straight Game, But Saints Fall 8-5

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - St. Paul Saints fans still talk about the 2021 version of Jose Miranda that single-handedly put the offense on his back to make an incredible three months of baseball. Over the past week, he has shown flashes of that magical run. For the second straight game Miranda walloped a home run, but it wasn't enough in an 8-5 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday night at CHS Field in front of 4,162.

The teams got into a home run derby in the third inning. The RailRiders blasted three in the top half as Brennen Davis ambushed Simeon Woods Richardson's first pitch of the inning with a solo home run to left, his first of the season, making it 1-0. Braden Shewmake made it back-to-back homers with a solo shot to right, his third of the season, giving the RailRiders a 2-0 lead. Andrew Velazquez then singled and with one out Everson Pereira made it 4-0 with a two-run homer to left, his 10 th of the season. It was the first time in Woods Richardson's career he had allowed three home runs in a game at any level. T.J. Rumfield then walked and with two outs Bryan De La Cruz doubled off the wall in right-center that scored Rumfield making it 5-0.

The Saints hit two home runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. With one out Patrick Winkel unloaded on one to straightaway center, his fourth of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-1. With two outs Mickey Gasper walked and Jose Miranda crushed a two-run homer to left-center, his second of the season, getting the Saints to within 5-3. It's the 10 th time in Miranda's career he has homered in back-to-back games and the first time since 2022. He finished the night 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored.

One inning later the Saints tied it at five. Carson McCusker led off with a walk and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. singled putting runners at first and second. After a pitching change, Armando Alvarez tied it with a two-run double to left.

A leadoff walk in the seventh proved costly for the Saints. After the walk, Rumfield doubled to left that scored Pereira giving the RailRiders a 6-5 lead as Rumfield took third on a throwing error to the plate. With one out De La Cruz' bloop single into shallow right scored Rumfield making it 7-5.

The RailRiders added an insurance run in the eighth when Velazquez reached on a one out single to right-center, moved to second on a groundout, and took third on a fielding error by shortstop Payton Eeles that put runners at the corners. A wild pitch scored Velazquez making it 8-5.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP David Festa (2-1, 2.83) to the mound against RailRiders RHP Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 5.23).







