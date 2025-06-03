Close Game Gets Away in Nashville as Stripers Lose 8-4

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (23-35) saw a 2-0 lead turn into a 3-2 deficit midway through the game, and that narrow margin blow up into an 8-4 final at the hands of the Nashville Sounds (34-23) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Gwinnett is now 1-10 in series openers this season.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers jumped out to a 2-0 lead on an RBI double from Matthew Batten in the second inning and RBI single from Eddys Leonard in the third, but Nashville tied it up at 2-2 with sacrifice flies from Jimmy Herron and Raynel Delgado. The Sounds went ahead 3-2 in the fifth on an RBI single by Bobby Dalbec. Gwinnett entered the eighth still down by just a run, but Nashville scored five runs to put the game out of reach. Herron singled to plate two runs and Anthony Seigler added an RBI single in the inning. The Stripers put together one last surge in the ninth, getting an RBI double from Sandy Leon in a two-run frame to make it 8-4.

Key Contributors: Batten (2-for-3, 2 doubles, run, RBI), Cade Bunnell (2-for-3, double, 2 runs), and Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for the Stripers. Herron (1-for-3, run, 3 RBIs) led the eway for Nashville. Hurston Waldrep (L, 4-4) yielded three runs on four hits over 5.0 innings, walked four, and struck out four in his team-leading 11th start for Gwinnett.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett dropped to 1-10 in series openers this season with the loss. Jhancarlos Lara threw a 102.4 mph fastball during his outing, the new fastest pitch in the Stripers' Statcast era (2023-current).

Next Game (Wednesday, June 4): Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Nathan Wiles (1-4, 2.33 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 5.98 ERA) for the Sounds. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Get ready to laugh on Meme Night as we share fan favorite memes gone viral across the globe. The Stripers will dawn the Xolos de Gwinnett identity as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







