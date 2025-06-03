Full House Sees Clippers Prevail Tuesday

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - On a picture-perfect Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night at Huntington Park, 10,688 fans packed the stadium to see the Columbus Clippers best Toledo, 6-1.

Starting pitcher Vince Velasquez (2-1) delivered a fantastic outing for the ClipShow, striking out eight Mud Hens over 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and a walk along the way.

Columbus struck first when Johnathan Rodriguez clubbed a two-run homer in the 4th inning followed immediately by a solo shot off the bat of C.J. Kayfus, making it 3-0 Clippers.

Brayan Rocchio drove home a run with a sacrifice fly in the 5th, before he joined the home run parade with a two-run blast in the 7th which put Columbus ahead 6-1.

Columbus sees its record improve to 23-32, while Toledo slips a game to 33-25.

