Full House Sees Clippers Prevail Tuesday
June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - On a picture-perfect Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night at Huntington Park, 10,688 fans packed the stadium to see the Columbus Clippers best Toledo, 6-1.
Starting pitcher Vince Velasquez (2-1) delivered a fantastic outing for the ClipShow, striking out eight Mud Hens over 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and a walk along the way.
Columbus struck first when Johnathan Rodriguez clubbed a two-run homer in the 4th inning followed immediately by a solo shot off the bat of C.J. Kayfus, making it 3-0 Clippers.
Brayan Rocchio drove home a run with a sacrifice fly in the 5th, before he joined the home run parade with a two-run blast in the 7th which put Columbus ahead 6-1.
Columbus sees its record improve to 23-32, while Toledo slips a game to 33-25.
The series continues on Wednesday, June 4 with Military & First Responders Night. The forecast looks great as the Clippers and Mud Hens meet again in the Arena District. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
