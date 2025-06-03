WooSox Hit Game-Tying Homers in 9th, 10th, Win on Walkoff

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (29-28) blasted game-tying home runs in the ninth and tenth innings to set up a walkoff win on Tuesday night, a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Rochester Red Wings (22-34) at Polar Park.

The WooSox trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the stage for what would become late-inning dramatics. With one out, Roman Anthony stepped to the plate and delivered his latest big moment. Anthony worked a 3-2 count, and on the eighth pitch from Rochester reliever Patrick Weigel, he crushed a game-tying solo shot to centerfield.

After the Red Wings plated two in the top of the tenth, Ryan Noda led off the bottom of the frame. With an automatic runner on second, Noda delivered a game-tying swing of his own, a two-run home run to center for his first Red Sox organizational home run. Noda's homer came on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, tying the game at five.

Trayce Thompson followed with a single and Nathan Hickey walked to put two on. Seby Zavala was next and got a bunt down-Rochester catcher Drew Millas attempted to get the runner at third, but threw it into left field, allowing Thompson to run home with the winning run in a 6-5 win.

Worcester scored four times in the final two innings, surmounting two deficits in that span, to win their third extra-inning game and moving back above .500 on the season.

Hours earlier, WooSox starter Robert Stock turned in a quality start, posting six innings of three-run ball (one earned) with five strikeouts. The right-hander allowed a fourth-inning solo home run to Brady House, the lone earned run. Rochester scored two unearned in the sixth on an error by the catcher, and two batters later, an RBI single from Trey Lipscomb.

In his Triple-A debut, Blaze Jordan recorded his first hit at the level with a double in the second, a 110 mile-per-hour line drive down the left field line. That put two in scoring position, and Noda began a four-RBI night with a two-run single. At that point, Worcester led 2-1, a lead that would hold until Rochester's two spot in the sixth.

Wyatt Olds and Alex Hoppe delivered important relief outings, combining to toss runless seventh, eighth and ninth innings. Isaiah Campbell allowed two runs (both unearned) in the tenth, but stranded two in scoring position to set up the bottom of the tenth.

Anthony's home run marked his ninth of the season in 54 games, upping his slash line to .302/.429/.503.

