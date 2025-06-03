Basallo Blasts Two Homers In Win At Louisville

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky --- The Norfolk Tides (21-36) defeated the Louisville Bats (24-33), 8-5, on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The Tides blasted four home runs in the series opening win, including two from Samuel Basallo.

Basallo's first home run took the lead for Norfolk in the first inning. The Tides continued to hit strong with a five-run inning in the second, starting with a Jud Fabian home run, his 11th of the season. MLB Rehabber Jordan Westburg knocked in an RBI on a ground rule double in that inning. Dylan Beavers ripped an RBI triple in the five-spot, and finished the day 3-for-5.

Luis Vázquez would hit the third home run of the night for the Tides, his fourth homer of the season in the fifth inning, and would finish 3-for-5 on the night. Basallo's second home run came in the sixth innng, putting his total up to 12 on the year. Louisville's big inning came in the fourth, scoring four runs and then one more in the fifth. It wasn't enough for the Bats as Norfolk put them away in the series opener, 8-5.

Tomorrow night will feature a matchup between Norfolk's RHP Thaddeus Ward (3-4, 5.51) and Louisville's RHP Aaron Wilkerson (4-1, 3.84). First pitch is at 6:35 pm.







