Despite a Strong Defensive Start, the Hens Fall to the Clippers on Tuesday Evening

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Columbus, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday evening at Huntington Park in the opening game of the Triple-A Battle of Ohio. The final score was 6-1.

Right-hander Wilkel Hernandez (1-1, 2.65 ERA) took the mound for Toledo, while Columbus countered with veteran Vince Velasquez (1-1, 3.94 ERA).

It was a pitching duel early, with both starters shutting down the lineup through the first two innings.

In the top of the first, Velasquez threw 26 pitches to just four batters, striking out two, walking one, and forcing a flyout. Hernandez responded in the bottom half by retiring the side in order on 18 pitches, 10 of them for strikes.

The second inning featured back-to-back 1-2-3 frames, with both pitchers continuing to dominate.

Toledo notched the first hit of the game in the third which was a double to right field by Gage Workman. But Columbus spoiled it, leaving him stranded. Hernandez continued to roll, retiring the Clippers in order once again.

Strong defense and pitching defined the first four innings. In the fifth, Columbus got their offense going. Chase DeLauter singled to left to end the Clippers' hitless start. Akil Baddoo made a heads-up play to hold him at first. Then came back-to-back home runs from Johnathan Rodríguez and C.J. Kayfus, putting the Clippers up 3-0. Hernandez walked another batter but escaped with a strikeout to limit further damage and stop the bleeding.

Christian Cairo tripled in the bottom of the fifth, and a walk put runners on the corners. A stolen base and a sacrifice fly extended Columbus' lead to 4-0.

This prompted a call to the bullpen as Hernandez finished with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing four hits, four earned runs, two walks, three strikeouts, and two home runs. Matt Seelinger came in for relief.

Tomás Nido tried to spark a rally with a leadoff single in the sixth. Following a pitching change by Columbus, the Mud Hens had a chance to capitalize, but the Clippers shut it down with a strikeout to end the inning.

Still down 4-0 in the seventh, Toledo's offense showed signs of life. Brewer Hicklen got a base hit with a two-out single, followed by a walk to Manuel Margot. Bligh Madris then delivered an RBI single to score Hicklen, cutting the deficit to 4-1 and putting runners on first and second. Columbus ended the frame, but Toledo had some momentum going into the final innings.

Seelinger held steady, tossing 1.1 innings with no runs or hits, one walk, and two strikeouts before handing the ball to Jordan Balazovic.

In the bottom of the seventh, Columbus answered quickly. A single by Petey Halpin set the stage for a two-run home run by Brayan Rocchio, extending the lead to 6-1.

Toledo couldn't get much going in the eighth, and Balazovic exited after giving up two runs on two hits (both earned) and a home run in one inning. Matt Gage came in to finish the game.

In the ninth, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Margot each collected base hits, but the Clippers closed the door and secured the 6-1 victory.

Notables:

Brewer Hicklen: 1 R, 1 H (.231 AVG)

Bligh Madris: 1 H, 1 RBI (.232 AVG)

The Mud Hens return to action tomorrow night against the Clippers for game two of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as Toledo looks to bounce back and even things up.







International League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.