Baldwin and Julks Go Deep in 10-6 Defeat

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights fought hard against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Tuesday night's series opener. Lehigh Valley held off a game Charlotte squad and picked off the Knights by a final score of 10-6.

The visitors jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the first inning. Charlotte immediately responded with a three-spot of their own in the bottom of the frame. Brooks Baldwin hit his third leadoff Home Run in the last two weeks. Tim Elko later followed a Kyle Teel single with an RBI double. The next batter, Dominic Fletcher, drove in Elko with an opposite field double and knotted the score 3-3.

Lehigh Valley regained the lead in the top of the third with a two-run Home Run. The IronPigs then hit a three-run Homer as part of a four-run fourth and the score ballooned to 9-3.

Corey Julks connected with his fifth Home Run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning, a solo blast to left-centerfield. Elko and Julks both delivered doubles in the eighth and the Knights crept a little closer at 9-5. Each team pushed a run across in the ninth inning with Charlotte's coming on a Jacob Amaya RBI double.

Payton Pallette and James Karinchak combined to pitch four scoreless frames out of the Knights bullpen. Offensively, all nine starters recorded at least one hit.

The IronPigs have won five straight and sport the International League's top record at 42-16. The Knights will attempt to snap that streak on Wednesday with Game Two of the series set for 6:35pm ET.







