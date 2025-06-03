RailRiders Answer St. Paul Rally to Take Opener

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the St. Paul Saints 8-5 in Tuesday's series opener at CHS Field. Tuesday night. The RailRiders built an early lead, only to watch the Saints rally before Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ultimately put the game away in the final three innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 5-0 lead off Simeon Woods Richardson in the top of the third. Brennen Davis hit the first pitch he saw in his RailRiders debut out to left for a 1-0 lead and Braden Shewmake followed with a solo blast to right for a 2-0 edge. With one down and one on, Everson Pereira's team-best tenth home run extended the lead to 4-0. T.J. Rumfield worked a two-out walk and scored from first on a two-base knock by Bryan De La Cruz to build the early advantage.

St. Paul countered quickly, however, plating three against JT Brubaker in the bottom of the third. The MLB rehabber allowed a solo home run to Patrick Winkel and a two-run homer to Jose Miranda as the Saints drew within a pair.

In the bottom of the fourth, former RailRider Armando Alvarez doubled in two runs to even the game at five.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre recaptured the lead in the top of the seventh against Alex Speas. Pereira walked and scored on a double by T.J. Rumfield, who later crossed on a single by De La Cruz, putting the RailRiders up 7-5.

In the eighth, Andrew Velazquez scored on a wild pitch for an 8-5 SWB lead.

Brubaker allowed five runs on four hits in a no-decision, striking out two and walking two on 62 pitches over four-plus innings. Jayvien Sandridge (1-0) worked a perfect sixth and was the benefactor of the seventh inning run support. Brandon Leibrandt pitched the final three innings, facing one over the minimum and striking out three for his first save of the season. Speas (2-2) took the loss for the Saints.

Davis went 2-for-4 in his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debut and De La Cruz's base hits extended his on-base streak to 14 straight.

Game two of the set in St. Paul is slated for Wednesday evening at 8:07 P.M EDT. Anthony DeSclafani takes the hill for the RailRiders against David Festa and the Saints.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

26-29







International League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.