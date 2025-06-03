Bats Rally Comes up Short in 8-5 Loss to Tides

June 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats dug themselves a big hole early and were never able to fully climb out of it in an 8-5 loss to the Norfolk Tides in the series opener on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Following a difficult road week at Toledo, the Bats did not get off to the start they were hoping for against Norfolk. Bats righty Adam Plutko got two quick outs, but a home run from Samuel Basallo put the Tides on the board first.

The game unraveled for Plutko an inning later. Jud Fabian began the inning with a solo home run. Jeremiah Jackson singled to put a runner back on base. The runs kept coming with an RBI triple from Dylan Beavers, an RBI double from Jordan Westburg, an RBI double from Vimael Machin, and an RBI single from Luis Vazquez extended the Tides' lead to 6-0.

Plutko (L, 0-4) was pulled after getting just five outs, giving up six runs, five earned, on eight hits to suffer the loss. Albert Abreu was first out of the Louisville bullpen and did well to stop the Tides, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings.

After three scoreless innings, the Bats offense woke up in a hurry against starter Kyle Brnovich in the fourth. Rece Hinds lined a one-out double into the left-field corner. Jack Rogers followed with a two-run blast to right that just cleared the fence for his second Triple-A home run to get the Bats on the board. Levi Jordan kept the rally going with a single to center. Davis Wendzel then connected on a two-run home run of his own to the berm in left-center. His fifth home run of the year trimmed the Norfolk lead to 6-4.

The Tides immediately got a run back on a solo home run from Vazquez against Bats reliever Yosver Zulueta. Louisville responded with a sacrifice fly from Edwin Rios to make it 7-5. The Bats loaded the bases with one out in a bid to get even. But Tides reliever Nick Richmond struck out Jordan and got a ground out from Wendzel to preserve the two-run lead.

Basallo connected on his second home run of the night in the eighth off Sam Moll, giving the Tides a three-run lead at 8-5, and the Bats would get no closer from there.

Kade Strowd (W, 2-2) pitched a clean sixth for the Tides. Former Bats Cionel Perez and Levi Stoudt did the same for the Tides in the seventh and eighth. Houston Roth (S, 1) finished off the win to get his first save of the season.

For the Bats, Hunter Parks made his Triple-A debut with a scoreless seventh. Connor Phillips kept the Tides off the board in the eight and Reiver Sanmartin was able to hold the deficit at three in the ninth. Offensively, Rogers went 2-for-4 with the home run and two RBI, the only Bat to record more than one hit. Rehabbing Reds infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-for-2 with three walks in the loss.

The Bats (24-33) and Tides (21-36) continue the series on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.







