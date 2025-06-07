SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 7, 2025

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-30) at St. Paul Saints (29-29)

June 7, 2025 | Game 59 | Road Game 31 | CHS Field | First Pitch 7:37 P.M. Eastern

RH Cam Schlittler (No Record) vs. RH Darren McCaughan (3-1, 4.68)

Schlittler: Pitched 5.0 scoreless for Somerset in 6/01 Win, allowing 4 H with 6 K & 0 BB (3-1 Patriots)

McCaughan: Allowed 3 R on 5 H over 3.1 relief IP with 5 K & 3 BB in 5/30 Win @ OMA (9-8 Saints)

LAST TIME OUT- ST. PAUL, MN (June 6, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the St. Paul Saints 5-1 on Friday evening at CHS Field. Allan Winans pitched 5.2 scoreless frames and seven players collected at least one hit as the RailRiders guaranteed at least a series split with two games left to go in the set.

Bryan De La Cruz staked the RailRiders to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. The right fielder hit a 2-0 offering from Andrew Morris out to center for his fourth home run since joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in early May. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run in the fifth when Morris balked in Ismael Munguia for a 2-0 advantage. Winans was sharp, working into the sixth inning with six strikeouts. After allowing a single and a double to start the frame, the right-hander induced a pop out and struck out DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. Leonardo Pestana took over for Winans and struck out Carson McCusker to end the threat with the tying run in scoring position.

After a shutdown seventh by Pestana and a scoreless eighth by Clayton Beeter, the RailRiders added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Braden Shewmake singled in Alex Jackson and Munguia knocked a two-run double to extend the lead to 5-0. McCusker's solo home run off Eric Reyzelman to lead off the bottom of the ninth broke up the shutout bid. With two on and one away, Colten Brewer relieved Reyzelman and coaxed a 5-4-3 double play to end the game.

Winans (5-0) earned the win, and Brewer notched his fourth save of the season. Morris (2-3) took the loss for the Saints.

ACE UP- Cam Schlittler was promoted from Somerset on Tuesday and makes his first 2025 Triple-A start tonight. The right-hander went 4-5 for the Patriots with a 2.38 ERA, striking out 64 and walking 17 over 53 innings. Schlittler was New York's seventh round pick in 2022 out of Northwestern and is the #10 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. Schlittler made his Triple-A debut last season, surrendering five runs, four of which were earned, on four walks, three hit batters and one hit in a June 23, 2024, start against Buffalo at PNC Field.

MARVELOUS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 7-0 this season when Allan Winans starts. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.23 with 5.2 shutout innings Friday.

FOR THE WIN- The RailRiders have not won a series in nearly a month. The club took three of five from Rochester between May 7 and May 11.

DE LA CRUZIN'- Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .264 since joining the RailRiders on May 2. The outfielder launched his fourth home run in 25 games played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, giving the team an early edge on Friday. Over 11 games for Gwinnett, De La Cruz batted .200 with an on-base percentage of .256. His OBP since joining the Yankees Minor League system is .340.

STREAKING- Jorbit Vivas rides a six-game hitting streak and a nine-game on-base streak into play tonight; the longest current hitting and on-base streaks by any RailRider.

K DAY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers recorded a season-best 15 strikeouts on Thursday night. Erick Leal struck out five over 4.1 innings, Scott Effross K'd four in an inning and two-thirds, Geoff Hartlieb got three on strikes over two innings and Jayvien Sandridge struck out three in the ninth. The previous season-best was 14, accomplished three different times.

DONTCHAKNOW- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its six-game swing to St. Paul, marking the fourth straight year the RailRiders have played at the Saints. This version of a Twins affiliate has never ventured to Moosic. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 10-12 since 2022 at CHS Field.

POWER SURGE- Braden Shewmake homered in consecutive games for the second time this season, exactly two months to the days

since he accomplished the feat at Syracuse. The infielder hit home runs in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday. He also homered in consecutive games on April 3 and 4 at NBT Bank Stadium.

B2B- Brennen Davis and Braden Shewmake went back-to-back in the third inning on Tuesday, marking the third time a RailRiders duo has accomplished the feat this season. Grant Richardson and Andrew Velazquez hit back-to-back home runs on April 5 at Syracuse and Dominic Smith and Everson Pereira did it on May 15 against Toledo.

MEET THE METS... AGAIN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday to host the Syracuse Mets for the first time in 2025. The RailRiders and Mets have already played 12 times against each other this season, all of which have taken place at NBT Bank Stadium. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads the season series 8-4.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Boston 9-6 last night. Jazz Chisholm, Jr. homered and drove in four to back Will Warren in the victory... Somerset beat Binghamton 10-4. Roc Riggio homered, Dylan Jasso drove in three and Carlos Lagrange stuck out six in his Patriots debut for the win... Hudson Valley shut out Aberdeen 6-0. Bailey Dees struck out nine in the win... Tampa bested Jupiter 11-4. Hans Montero homered and J.T. Etheridge struck out eight for his second win.







