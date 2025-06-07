More Late Offense Powered Bisons Past Syracuse 7-5 on Saturday

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Syracuse, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons once again used late-game offense in the form of back-to-back home runs to help defeat the Syracuse Mets 7-5 on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Riley Tirotta and Will Robertson each hit home runs in the top of the eighth inning, the third time Buffalo hit back-to-back home runs in the series, to re-take the lead over the Mets. The two-run lead would not be relinquished thanks to strong work from the bullpen as well.

However, Syracuse opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a David Villar solo home run which gave the Mets a 1-0 lead. Following that both teams were quiet for the next few innings, until the bottom of the fourth where Villar hit yet another solo home run, extending the Mets lead to two.

Syracuse starter Justin Hagenman pitched into the top of the fifth inning, but an error that allowed Rainer Nunez to reach base ended the right-hander's night. Ryan McCarty promptly singled against Austin Warren, putting two on with one out. Yohendrick Piñango hit a three run home run to left field that gave the Bisons a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Buffalo starter Anders Tolhurst put up one of his best outings of the year, throwing five innings and only allowing two hits and two earned runs, while also striking out five. He was relieved in the sixth inning by Dillon Tate.

In the sixth Villar continued his big night at the plate for the Mets, hitting an RBI double for his third extra base hit of the night, which knotted the teams back up at three. Then in the bottom of the seventh, Syracuse broke the tie on a two-run single by Jon Singleton to give the Mets a 5-3 advantage.

Joey Loperfido led off the top of the eighth inning with a triple for his second hit of the night. RJ Schrek would drive him in with an RBI single to trim Buffalo's deficit to 5-4. Then, the back-to-back home runs by Tirotta and Robertson capped a four-run eighth inning that gave the Bisons a 7-5 lead.

Tommy Nance was able to preserve the two-run advantage with two innings of scoreless relief, pitching the eighth and the ninth picking up his third save of the year and striking out three.

The Bisons and Syracuse will meet for the final game of the six-game series with Buffalo going for the series victory on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.