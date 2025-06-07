Hill's Dominant Start Fuels Fuels Omaha's 6-5 Win Win Over Over Iowa

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won their second straight game with a 6-5 victory over the Iowa Cubs, with, 8 of9 Storm Chasers hitters reaching base in Saturday night's win.

Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill made his second start with Omaha, throwing 6.0 innings, the first five frames scoreless. Hill gave up 1 hit, struck out 6, and threw a trio of 1-2-3 innings, including striking out the side in the fifth inning.

The Storm Chasers took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st. Tyler Tolbert singled and stole second on the following pitch. Cam Devanney walked and MJ Melendez singled, scoring Tolbert and advancing Devanney to second. Devanney moved to third on a fly out from Brian O'Keefe and he scored on a wild pitch, plating Omaha's second run of the game.

Omaha extended its lead in the 2nd inning after Luca Tresh walked, then Cavan Biggio and Diego Castillo hit back-to-back singles to advance and score Tresh. Biggio scored on a sacrifice fly from Tolbert, putting the Storm Chasers ahead 4-0.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Omaha continued to add to its lead. Gentry doubled and Blanco followed with a single to plate Gentry for a 5-0 score. The Storm Chasers took a 6-0 lead in the 4th after Castillo doubled, Tolbert singled, and Melendez hit an RBI single to plate Castillo.

After Hill opened the contest with 5.0 scoreless frames, Iowa scored its first run of the game in the 6th after a walk and an errant pickoff throw put a runner on third. The Cubs made the score 6-1 after a groundout plated the runner.

Sam Long made his sixth Major League rehab appearance with Omaha in the 7th inning, though Long only recorded one out and was relieved by Jacob Wallace in the same inning after Iowa scored two runs, shrinking the deficit to 6-3. Wallace inherited the bases loaded from Long, and struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

In the top of the 8th, Iowa added two more runs after a 2-run home run moved the score to 6-5, though still in favor of Omaha. Andrew Hoffman came in to close the game in the 9th, working a scoreless inning to seal the 6-5 win and earn his first professional save

Tolbert finished 3-for-5 on the night with a double, 2 stolen bases, and an RBI, Blanco went 2-for-4 with 2 stolen bases and an RBI, and Melendez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and 2 RBI.

The Storm Chasers return to action on Sunday, June 8 with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park.







