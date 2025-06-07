Antico Drives in Four to Lead Memphis Past Indianapolis
June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dominated game five of a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) by a 10-2 final score on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Center fielder Michael Siani started off the Memphis night with his fourth lead-off home run of the season. The left-handed hitter started a string of 10 unanswered runs to secure the win. Right fielder Mike Antico drilled his first home run of the season in the second inning. First baseman Luken Baker clubbed his team-lead tying sixth home run with a solo shot in the fifth inning.
Antico finished the night 2-for-3 with four RBIs, a double, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base. Shortstop Cesar Prieto went 4-for-4 with four singles and a walk to extend his team lead in hits. Left fielder Matt Koperniak added a 3-for-5 effort, his second three-hit night of the series.
Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor allowed two runs on six hits, walked two and struck out six in 4.2 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher went the final 4.1 innings of his outing scoreless. Right-handed pitcher Zack Weiss (S, 2) finished the win with 3.0 innings of scoreless relief.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, June 8 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
