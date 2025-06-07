Villar Homers Twice But Mets Lose to Bisons, 7-5, on Saturday Night

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - Although the Syracuse Mets entered the eighth inning with a two-run lead, the Buffalo Bisons charged back to win 7-5 on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium in front of an electric crowd of 8,411. David Villar went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, two home runs, and a double in the game.

Syracuse (29-33) took an early lead when Villar smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning with two outs to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning when Villar struck again. The slugger clubbed his second home run of the night, a solo shot that put Syracuse in front, 2-0.

Mets starter Justin Hagenman pitched four and one-third innings without allowing an earned run. The right-hander only gave up one hit and one walk, while striking out six. The run Hagenman allowed scored after he had left the game.

In the top of the fifth, Rainer Nunez reached on an error, but Hagenman struck out Christian Bethancourt. Austin Warren then replaced Hagenman. Ryan Carty singled, and Yohendrick Pinango followed with a three-run home run to put Buffalo (25-35) ahead, 3-2.

Syracuse responded in the sixth inning. Drew Gilbert led off with a single and scored on a Villar double down the left-field line, knotting the game up, 3-3.

In the seventh, the Mets snatched the lead. It started with a single by Yonny Hernandez and walks by Gilberto Celestino and Gilbert to load the bases. Villar grounded into a double play where Hernandez was out at home and Villar was out at first, but Celestino moved to third base and Gilbert moved to second. Next, Jon Singleton hit a bloop single to center field, scoring two runners and giving Syracuse a 5-3 advantage.

The Bisons stormed back in the eighth though. Joey Loperfido led off with a triple. After Orelvis Martinez popped out, RJ Schreck singled to score Loperfido and make it a 5-4 ballgame. Then, Riley Tirotta hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to left field, giving the Bisons a 6-5 edge. Will Robertson followed with a home run of his own to give Buffalo a 7-5 lead.

Syracuse ends its six-game series with Buffalo on Sunday afternoon with game six. Right-hander Frankie Montas is scheduled to pitch for the Mets as part of a Major League rehab assignment opposite right-hander Adam Macko for the Bisons. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

