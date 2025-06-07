Red Wings Drop Fifth-Straight in Worcester

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After a lengthy rain delay at Polar Park, the Rochester Red Wings took the field looking to secure a win in game five of their series against the WooSox. Rochester jumped ahead early with four runs in the first, but Worcester responded quickly and handed the Red Wings a 10-4 loss. LF Darren Baker paced the offense with his third-three hit game of the season. DH Andrés Chaparro drove in two runs in the first, and his 16 RBI since joining the Red Wings on May 22 is tied for second-most in the International League.

Rochester's offense got an early jump in the top of the first. Darren Baker set the tone with a leadoff single to center field. RF Daylen Lile followed by drawing a walk, and 3B Brady House singled on a fly ball down the right field line, loading the bases early. Andrés Chaparro came through in the clutch, ripping a two-run single straight up the middle to plate both Baker and Lile. Two batters later, 1B Yohandy Morales lifted a ball to center that fell in, keeping the pressure on and reloading the bases. With two away, CF Andrew Pinckney singled on a bouncing ground ball to center, allowing both House and Chaparro to cross the plate. By the end of the top half of the inning, the Red Wings had a 4-0 lead.

The bottom of the first for Worcester began with a leadoff walk from LF Roman Anthony, and then a sharp line-drive single to right from SS Nick Sogard. With one away, 3B Nate Eaton grounded into a force out, and a wild throw to first allowed Anthony to score from second. By the end of first, the WooSox were able to get a run on the board to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the second, RF Ryan Noda and DH Trayce Thompson worked back-to-back walks. C Seby Zavala then grounded into a fielder's choice, getting Thompson at second but moving Noda to third. With runners on the corners, 2B Tyler McDonough hit a sacrifice fly to center, allowing Noda to tag up and score easily. The deficit was trimmed, but heading into the third, Worcester still trailed 4-2.

The WooSox kept the momentum rolling in the bottom of the third. Nick Sogard made a smart call by challenging a pitch, which was overturned, rewarding him first base. CF Jhostynxon Garcia then grounded into a fielder's choice that got Sogard at second base, but Garcia was still able to reach first safely. Nate Eaton then got hit by a pitch, and Worcester had runners on first and second with one out. One batter later, Ryan Noda lined a double to right field, bringing home both Garcia and Eaton. Noda advanced to third off of a throwing error on the play. With a runner in scoring position, Trayce Thompson delivered a check-swing single to shallow right, cashing in Noda. Going into the fourth inning, the WooSox logged five unanswered runs, taking a 5-4 lead over Rochester.

The next few innings were quiet for both offenses, until Worcester's bats came alive again in the bottom of the eighth. 1B Blaze Jordan singled on a soft chopper to third, and Ryan Noda followed with a walk. One batter later, Seby Zavala singled on a hard hit ball right down the third base line, loading the bases. With two down, the WooSox were back to the top of their order with Roman Anthony, who teed off on a sinker and crushed it deep over the center field wall for a grand slam. Nick Sogard immediately followed with a home run of his own to right field, extending the WooSox's lead to 10-4.

Rochester came to bat in the top of the ninth down six runs. SS J.T. Arruda and Darren Baker each added singles, but were both stranded on base as the Red Wings fell for the fifth consecutive day, 10-4.

RHP Chase Solesky opened the game on the mound for Rochester. He faced 21 batters across 4.0 innings, while allowing four hits, four earned runs (five total), with four walks and one strikeout. RHP Joan Adon was the first arm out of the bullpen, delivering 2.0 innings of relief. He surrendered just one hit, struck out four, and fired 21 strikes on 30 pitches. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr came on in the seventh, and struck out all three batters he faced. RHP Carlos Romero entered in the eighth, and gave up five earned runs on four hits, with one walk and one strikeout.

Saturday night's Player of the Game goes to LF Darren Baker. The University of California product finished the night 3-for-5 with a trio of singles and a run scored. Over his last 27 games since May 1, Baker is hitting .367 (33-for-90) with nine multi-hit performances.

The Rochester Red Wings will wrap up their series in Worcester tomorrow, aiming to finish on a high note. RHP Cade Cavalli is scheduled to start against Worcester's RHP Jose De Leon. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM.







International League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.