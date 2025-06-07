Redbirds Recover to Defeat Indians, 10-2

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds scored 10 unanswered runs to take down the Indianapolis Indians, 10-2, at AutoZone Park on Saturday night.

The Indians (33-27) broke out to a 2-0 advantage in the first inning. Ronny Simon jumped on the second pitch of the game for a leadoff homer to open the scoring. It was Indy's first leadoff blast since Nick Gonzales on Aug. 22, 2024, at Columbus. After Billy Cook singled and Jack Suwinski walked, Liover Peguero advanced Cook to third base on a flyout. Matt Fraizer drove in the second run of the opening frame with a double to follow.

Michael Siani began the Redbirds (34-26) resurgence with a leadoff homer of his own, depositing Drake Fellows (L, 5-1) fifth pitch of the game into right field. Memphis tied the game later in the inning on a run-scoring double play.

Mike Antico gave the Redbirds a lead they would not relinquish with a two-run blast off Fellows in the second inning. They tallied one run in the third inning, two runs in the fifth and three runs in the seventh to seal victory.

Fellows allowed a career-high eight hits and season-high tying five runs in his first loss of the campaign.

Following 4.2 innings of two-run ball from Curtis Taylor, Michael Gomez (W, 1-2) picked up his first win of the season with 1.1 scoreless frames. Zack Weiss (S, 2) earned his second save of the season as he blanked the Indians across the final 3.0 innings.

The Indians and Redbirds conclude their six-game series on Sunday at 2:05 PM ET. RHP Thomas Harrington (2-6, 6.55) is set to take the mound for Indianapolis. Memphis has not yet named a starter.







International League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.