Sounds Take Doubleheader In Shutout Fashion Over Stripers

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Sounds clinched their seventh series win of the year with back-to-back shutouts of the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville won the first game 1-0 and then took game two 4-0 behind stellar staring pitcher from two of the top-rated pitchers in the Brewers' farm system.

Game one of the doubleheader was a quick one. Jacob Misiorowski worked five scoreless innings with two hits allowed and seven strikeouts to earn his fourth win - third of the season against Gwinnett. Oliver Dunn provided the only run of the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning as the Sounds picked up their eighth shutout win of the season. Nashville's only other hit in the game off Davis Daniel, who worked a complete game quality start loss, was by Anthony Seigler who singled to extend his on-base streak to 30 games. Vinny Nittoli and Craig Yoho each worked an inning in relief of Misiorowski. Nittoli allowed one hit and earned a hold while Yoho struck out two of the three batters he faced for his third save.

The pitching masterclass continued in game two. Logan Henderson faced one over the minimum through five innings of work. Of the two hits he allowed, one was left stranded after Henderson proceeded to strike out the side in the second. He then picked off the runner to end the top of the fourth after allowing another leadoff single. Four of his six strikeouts came consecutively in the second and third innings.

Jimmy Herron had the only Nashville hit through the first three trips to the plate against Zach Thompson. Adam Hall reached via an error and Ernesto Martinez Jr. drew a pair of walks but it wasn't until bottom of the fourth any of them got past second base. Oliver Dunn roped a gap shot to right-center field that fell between the two Stripers' outfielders. That miscue allowed Martinez Jr. to score the go-ahead run and the second error of the play allowed Dunn to scamper home for a 2-0 lead. The Sounds tacked on another run with back-to-back two-out doubles in the fifth. Martinez Jr. scored Bobby Dalbec to make it 3-0 Sounds. Raynel Delgado extended his hitting streak to seven games with a RBI double in the sixth for the fourth and final run of game two.

Bryan Hudson worked an inning plus in relief of Henderson in the second game. The left-hander surrendered a pair of hits and turned the ball over to Joel Payamps after a leadoff single in the top of the seventh. After surrendering a single to the first batter he faced, Payamps retired the next three in row including a pair of strikeouts to secure the doubleheader sweep and leave a pair of Stripers on base.

The series will conclude on Sunday with the Sounds looking for their first five-win series of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

TEAM JACOB: Jacob Misiorowski earned his fourth win of the season and his third against the Stripers after spinning five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in game one. The Brewers' top rated pitching prospect topped 100 MPH on 14 of his pitches and now has 7+ strikeouts in six of his 13 games this year. He lowered his ERA to 2.13, good for the second-best in the International League behind Durham's Joe Boyle who lowered his to 1.50 after six scoreless innings on Saturday against Jacksonville. Misiorowski is up to 80 strikeouts in 63.1 IP on the season and his 80 strikeouts are also second to Boyle (84) in Triple-A. In three games against Gwinnett this year, Misiorowski is 3-0 with a 0.61 ERA, allowing one earned run over 14.2 IP with 16 strikeouts and only seven hits allowed.

GONE FISHIN': Oliver Dunn hit his second home run of the season to give the Sounds their only run in the game one shutout win. Both of his home runs this year have come against the Stripers. His last was back on May 2nd on the road in Lawrenceville when he hit a 2-run home run. Dunn added a little league home run in game two. His at-bats provided the game-winning runs in both games for the Sounds on Saturday night.

DIRTY THIRTY: Anthony Seigler extended his on-base streak to 30 consecutive games picking up one of the two Nashville hits in game one. It's the longest active streak going in the minors and tied for the ninth-longest on-base streak this year in minor league baseball. He is one of 11 players to have a 30-game on-base streak this season in the minors. Since starting his streak on April 25th, Seigler leads the minors with his .400 AVG (40-for-100, 7 2B, 5 HR, 3 3B, 18 RBI, 24 BB, 25 R) and also leads in OBP (.520), OPS (1.200), and ranks sixth in SLG (.680).

SHUTOUT CITY: The Sounds earned their eighth and ninth shutouts of the season with the doubleheader sweep of the Stripers on Saturday night. It's the second time earning two shutout wins in a doubleheader this season after also doing it on May 14th in Memphis. Six of the nine shutouts have come in doubleheaders and the Sounds have started four of the five doubleheaders they have played this year with a shutout win. The only time the Sounds did not start a doubleheader with a game one shutout win came on May 1st on the road against Gwinnett when they won 6-2. After 14-shutout innings on Saturday night, the Sounds have two more shutout wins than any other Triple-A team and are in a four-way tie for the most shutouts in minor league baseball this season. The teams' collective 3.21 ERA ranks ninth in the minors and leads all Triple-A. Jacksonville has the second-best ERA in the International League at 3.60 with one more game played than Nashville.

WWWWWWWWWOGAN HENDERSON: Logan Henderson, the Brewers' no. 12-rated prospect, and the second-rated right-hander in the farm system, earned his ninth straight win of the year and his sixth overall with the Sounds after tossing five scoreless innings with two hits allowed and six strikeouts. Since beginning the season with a loss on March 29th against Jacksonville, Henderson earned a win in each of his next eight appearances, including his first three Major League starts. He did not earn a decision after working five innings of one-run ball on May 25th vs. Pittsburgh and then pitched just three innings in his last start with the Sounds. The Sounds and Brewers are a combined 11-1 in games in which he has pitched and 10-1 in his starts. Like Misiorowski, Henderson improved to 3-0 against Gwinnett this season and carries a 0.56 ERA over 16.0 IP with nine hits and one earned run allowed with 20 strikeouts and six walks.







