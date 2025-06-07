Bats Walk off Tides, Snap Losing Streak

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - In a seven-inning affair, the Louisville Bats clawed their way back from the dead, slapping four-straight singles down to their final out to snap their nine-game skid and pick up their first win of the series against the Norfolk Tides. The second game of the doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather.

Since the second game of Saturday's planned doubleheader was postponed, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, with game one starting at 12:05 p.m. ET. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. ET. Both games will be seven inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first.

After hitting 15 home runs across the first three games of the series, Norfolk wasted no time getting going in today's action. For the second game in a row, Jordan Westburg clobbered a first-inning home run, putting the Tides up 1-0.

Bats starter Chase Petty settled in after surrendering the early homer. He went three batters over the minimum through the fifth inning, tallying six strikeouts along the way, including three in just the third inning.

Although the Bats put together six hits through the first five innings, they couldn't bring in a run against Tides starter Trevor Rogers (L, 0-3). Entering the sixth, the score held at 1-0, as the two teams combined for ten baserunners.

Petty's strong outing continued in the sixth, adding two strikeouts to bring his total to eight for the day, tying his season high. He exited with a quality start, but in line for the loss.

Francisco Urbaez led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, but was caught stealing later in the inning to squander yet another opportunity for Louisville, as the Tides carried their 1-0 lead into the seventh.

Connor Phillips (W, 1-1) took over for Petty in the seventh, throwing a scoreless frame. Rogers stayed in for the Tides, looking to finish his shortened complete-game shutout, and he quickly got two outs. With their backs against the wall, the Bats rallied. Three-straight two-out singles tied the game, with Blake Dunn driving in Bryson Brigman for the first run of the day for Louisville. Rehabber Jeimer Candelario delivered the final blow, punching a single into right to bring around Ivan Johnson, giving the Bats a much-needed walk off win.

As the Bats celebrated their victory, the skies opened up, leading to the postponement of the doubleheader's nightcap. June 7 single-game ticket buyers can exchange their ticket for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2025 Bats regular season home game (excluding July 3) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Group and premium ticket holders will be hearing from a Bats representative in the coming days with more information.

The Bats (25-35) will wrap up their series with the Tides (23-37) with a doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch for game one is set for 12:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







