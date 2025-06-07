Clippers Bullpen Comes Through Saturday

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers beat the Toledo Mud Hens 2-1 on Saturday evening at Huntington Park.

Starter Ryan Webb had a rough first inning, giving up a run-scoring double and later taking a line drive off his leg. He finished the inning but was removed prior to the top of the 2nd.

Another lefty, Will Dion, sprung into action and delivered 4.0 innings of scoreless baseball.

The Clippers trailed 1-0 until the bottom of the 6th, when Milan Tolentino turned the tables with a two-run bomb to right-center field. It was his eighth home run of the year, and remarkably his sixth go-ahead homer.

The Columbus bullpen finished the job from there. Zak Kent (1-2) picked up the win, as he, Parker Mushinski, and Franco Aleman combined for four more scoreless innings. Aleman notched his 2nd save.

Columbus improves its record to 26-33, while the Mud Hens fall to 34-27.

The series wraps up Sunday at Huntington Park with Family Day.







