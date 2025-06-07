RailRiders Fall, 4-1, to Saints
June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 4-1 to the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Saturday night. The Saints plated one run in each inning between the fifth and eighth to secure the win.
Starters Darren McCaughan and Cam Schlittler matched zeros over the first four innings. The RailRiders scattered three hits and two walks against McCaughan. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases in the third but could not open the scoring. Schlittler, making his first 2025 start for the RailRiders, struck out seven through his first four frames.
St. Paul took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Maddux Houghton hit a solo home run off Schlittler.
The Saints added a run against Sean Boyle in the bottom of the sixth. Jose Miranda singled and advanced to second on a throwing error. With two down, Edouard Julien singled in Miranda to extend the lead.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut the deficit in half in the top of the seventh. Jose Rojas doubled and scored on a two-out single from Jesus Rodriguez.
St. Paul answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh and added an insurance tally against Boyle in the eighth.
Schlittler (0-1) took the loss, allowing one run on two hits over five innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. McCaughan (4-1) garnered the win and Richard Lovelady earned his fifth save.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and St. Paul wrap their only series of the year on Sunday at 3:07 P.M. EDT. The RailRiders return home on Tuesday, June 10, to host the Syracuse Mets. Tickets and promotional information are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
28- 31
