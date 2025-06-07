June 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (32-27) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (24-36)

Saturday, June 7 - 6:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Peter Solomon (0-1, 5.52) vs. LHP Rich Hill (1-0, 5.40)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the sixth of a seven-game series tonight against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park...right-hander Peter Solomon is slated to make his sixth start of the season vs. left-hander Rich Hill for Omaha.

DOUBLE DIP: The Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers split a doubleheader yesterday with Iowa taking a 5-3 win in game one and dropping game two by a 9-5 score... Chase Strumpf led the offense in game one as he went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI... Jake Woodford allowed three runs across 4.2 innings and struck out four... Riley Martin and Jack Neely combined for 2.1 scoreless frames with Martin earning the win and Neely the save... Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros each had two hits in game two.

ONE-HITTER: In game one Wednesday, Connor Noland (6.0 IP) and Michael Fulmer (1.0 IP) combined to throw a one-hitter...it marked the first one-hitter thrown by the I-Cubs since May 20, 2023 at Indianapolis in which Hayden Wesneski (5.0 IP) and Chris Clarke (2.0 IP) combined for the feat.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Since May 11, Cubs No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin is batting .348 (23-for-66) with 10 extra-base hits, eight RBI and 21 walks...he entered the May 11 game batting .204 and enters play today with a .247 batting average...he tallied a career-high five RBI on May 22 at Columbus which is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...his 39 walks also rank tied for fourth in the International League this season...Franklin has at least one walk and one run scored in his last five games.

LET'S PLAY TWO: Iowa swept Omaha in the doubleheader on Wednesday and will split last night's twin bill...the I-Cubs have gone 9-5 in doubleheaders this season and Wednesday marked their third doubleheader sweep of the season following April 12 at Toledo and May 15 vs. St. Paul...in addition, it was the first doubleheader sweep of the season for Iowa in which neither game went to extra innings.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third win of the season in game one last night...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 13 appearances (20.2 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 25.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.36 ERA ranks third.

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs are leading the International League with a .271 batting average, just ahead of Lehigh Valley who are batting .268...the .271 average would mark the highest by an Iowa Cubs team since 2016 in which the team hit .277.

NO RUN ZONE: Iowa's pitching staff tallied back-to-back shutouts in the doubleheader Wednesday...marked the first time the I-Cubs have issued back-to-back shutouts since July 23-24, 2022 at Omaha.

STORM CHASIN': Iowa and Omaha are set to face each other 21 times during the 2025 season...Iowa went 9-12 vs. the Storm Chasers last year...during the 2025 campaign, the teams have split the two games they have played on March 28-29.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs Friday last night, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin Alcántara ...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville...Long ranks among International League leaders in batting average (2nd, .350), hits (2nd, 71), total bases (3rd, 112), OPS (3rd, .982)RBI (3rd, 44), OBP (5th, .430), slugging percentage (5th, .552), and runs (6th, 37)...Jonathon has reached base in nine straight games, his second-longest streak of the season following a 14-game streak on May 2-16.

GRAND SALAMI: Carlos Pérez hit his second grand slam of the season Thursday night, with the first coming on April 8 at Toledo...Pérez is the first I-Cub to have at least two grand slams in a season since Owen Caissie on June 4, 2024 vs. Toledo and Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul.







