IronPigs Nearly Rally from 10-Run Deficit But Fall Short in Finale to Knights
June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Charlotte, North Carolina - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-20) dropped their series finale, and first series of the year, with a 10-9 loss to the Charlotte Knights (31-32), on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field.
Charlotte jumped out to a 10-0 lead after two innings. Andrew Vaughn started the scoring with an RBI single in the first and Tristan Gray followed with an RBI double. A two-run sacrifice fly from Bryan Ramos made it 4-0 and a Dominic Fletcher solo homer capped the five-run frame.
In the second, Vaughn belted a three-run shot before Andrew Lipcius added a two-run homer to make it 10-0.
In his first triple-A at-bat, Luis Verdugo hammered a two-run homer to get the IronPigs on the board in the third.
Rafael Lantigua crushed a two-run homer of his own in the seventh to bring it to 10-4.
In the eighth, the IronPigs loaded the bases with nobody out to start the frame. Óscar Mercado and Rodolfo Castro were both hit by pitches to force in a pair of runs. Lantigua then grounded into a force out that brought home a run with an error on the back end allowing another run to score. Verdugo then shot a single into rightfield to score another run, making it 10-9.
Although the 'Pigs got the tying run into scoring position, they couldn't complete the comeback, ultimately falling 10-9.
Evan McKendry (1-3) got the win for the Knights, allowing two runs in five innings on four hits, striking out two. Adisyn Coffey (S, 1) got the save for Charlotte, pitching a scoreless ninth, working around a hit by striking out two.
Nicholas Padilla (2-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing five runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk in an inning of work.
Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs return home to start a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, June 10th when they host the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. from Coca-Cola Park.
IronPigs Nearly Rally from 10-Run Deficit But Fall Short in Finale to Knights
