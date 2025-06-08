ClipShow Drops Finale against Toledo
June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers came up short Sunday in the series finale against the Toledo Mud Hens, losing by a score of 11-9. Overall though the Clippers took four games out of six versus their in-state rivals this week at Huntington Park.
Columbus trailed from the get-go Sunday, finding themselves down 4-0 after the 1st inning. Then in the 3rd, Chase DeLauter laced a run-scoring single up the middle to get the Clippers on the board. One batter later, Kody Huff cleared the bases with a 3-RBI double to dramatically tie things up.
The lead was short-lived. Toledo's Gage Workman clubbed a three-run homer in the top of the 4th, but the Clippers weren't going to go down without a fight.
Petey Halpin and DeLauter both knocked in runs in the bottom of the 4th, leaving the score 7-6 in favor of Toledo. The Hens would surge ahead later with three runs combined in the 6th and 7th innings.
In the Columbus half of the 7th, Kyle Datres hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot to bring the tally to 10-7.
The Clippers clawed closer with two runs in the 8th, thanks once again to DeLauter, who singled in a run, and Huff with a RBI double. Toledo answered with another run in the top of the 9th, and the contest ended after 3 hours, 42 minutes with the Mud Hens ahead, 11-9.
Columbus drops to 26-34, while the Mud Hens improve to 35-27.
Columbus heads to Buffalo for the next week to face the Bisons, top affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Clippers return home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, June 17 as the Indianapolis club comes to town for a six-day series. Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night gets it rolling. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from June 8, 2025
- Palmegiani Home Run Propels Bisons to Series Win in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Splits Series with Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Simpson Goes Five-For-Five, Williams Drives in Seven in Bulls' 10-2 Win over 'Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Sounds End Series with 10-4 Win, Take Five of Six Games against Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Start Strong to Win Series at St. Paul - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julien's Four-Hit Day, Late Comeback Not Enough in 7-2 Loss to RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Leon and Fletcher Both Homer, But Stripers Routed 10-4 in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Harrington Shines as Indy Secures Series Split - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Drops Series Finale to Indianapolis for Series Split - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Out-Slug Clippers 11-9 - Toledo Mud Hens
- ClipShow Drops Finale against Toledo - Columbus Clippers
- Worcester Wins Seventh Straight, Sweeps Rochester with 5-4 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Nearly Rally from 10-Run Deficit But Fall Short in Finale to Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Split Sunday Doubleheader, Drop Series with Tides - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Buffalo in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Norfolk Throws Seven-Inning Combined No-Hitter To Win Series - Norfolk Tides
- Worcester Storms Back, Completes Series Sweep of Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- June 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds Set to Honor Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- The Kid from Spring Keeps Swinging: Jack Rogers' Quest for the Majors - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.