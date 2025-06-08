ClipShow Drops Finale against Toledo

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers came up short Sunday in the series finale against the Toledo Mud Hens, losing by a score of 11-9. Overall though the Clippers took four games out of six versus their in-state rivals this week at Huntington Park.

Columbus trailed from the get-go Sunday, finding themselves down 4-0 after the 1st inning. Then in the 3rd, Chase DeLauter laced a run-scoring single up the middle to get the Clippers on the board. One batter later, Kody Huff cleared the bases with a 3-RBI double to dramatically tie things up.

The lead was short-lived. Toledo's Gage Workman clubbed a three-run homer in the top of the 4th, but the Clippers weren't going to go down without a fight.

Petey Halpin and DeLauter both knocked in runs in the bottom of the 4th, leaving the score 7-6 in favor of Toledo. The Hens would surge ahead later with three runs combined in the 6th and 7th innings.

In the Columbus half of the 7th, Kyle Datres hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot to bring the tally to 10-7.

The Clippers clawed closer with two runs in the 8th, thanks once again to DeLauter, who singled in a run, and Huff with a RBI double. Toledo answered with another run in the top of the 9th, and the contest ended after 3 hours, 42 minutes with the Mud Hens ahead, 11-9.

Columbus drops to 26-34, while the Mud Hens improve to 35-27.

Columbus heads to Buffalo for the next week to face the Bisons, top affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Clippers return home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, June 17 as the Indianapolis club comes to town for a six-day series.







