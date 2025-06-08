Harrington Shines as Indy Secures Series Split

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Indianapolis Indians jumped on top of the Memphis Redbirds with a run in the first inning and never looked back as they backed an impressive start from Thomas Harrington and secured a series split with a 6-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Jack Suwinski opened the scoring for the Indians (34-27) in the first with an RBI single to drive in Matt Fraizer, who reached on a lead-off walk before swiping second and third to set up the run. Indy added a trio of runs in the third when Liover Peguero, DJ Stewart and Shawn Ross each smacked doubles and Frazier brought Ross around to score with an RBI single of his own. Indy capped its scoring with a pair of runs in the fifth as Suwinski tripled and scored on a double from Darick Hall, who scored Indy's sixth run on a DJ Stewart single.

Indy held Memphis (34-27) scoreless until the ninth, when they rallied to plate two runs with two outs, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit. Righty Zach Plesac (L, 0-1) took the loss for Memphis in his season debut. Harrington (W, 3-6) allowed just two hits and no runs across 6.0 innings, marking his first scoreless start since Aug. 17, 2024, vs. St. Paul. Eddy Yean and Hunter Stratton each bridged to the ninth with a clean frame of their own.

Indians' hitters were 6-for-12 (.500) with runners in scoring position, marking just the third time this season they've had three or more plate appearances with runners in scoring position and have hit .500 or better in a game. Indy last did so on April 29 at Omaha, when they went 4-for-8 (.500) with RISP.

The Indians have an off-day on Monday and will start a six-game set with the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM from Victory Field. Both teams have yet to announce their starters for the contest.







