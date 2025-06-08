Worcester Wins Seventh Straight, Sweeps Rochester with 5-4 Win

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (34-28) finished off a six-game sweep of the Rochester Red Wings (22-39) on Sunday afternoon with a 5-4 win at Polar Park. The WooSox earned the second six-game sweep in their history and first since 2021.

With the victory, Worcester has won seven in a row and improves to 11-1 versus Rochester in the season series.

It was a 4-4 game entering the bottom of the seventh, and the WooSox loaded the bases with no one out on three consecutive walks. Nick Sogard was next-he worked a 3-2 count and saw ball four, allowing the go-ahead run to score on the fourth straight walk.

Between the sixth and seventh innings, Rochester walked eight of 11 Worcester batters, including three base-on-balls with the bases loaded.

After tossing six scoreless innings on Saturday, Worcester's bullpen delivered again on Sunday. Wyatt Mills earned the win, posting 2.1 runless frames with four strikeouts. Bryan Mata notched his second Triple-A save with a scoreless eighth and ninth, striking out three.

Worcester pitching set a new season best with 15 combined Ks, including six in the final three innings.

WooSox starter Jose De Leon turned in his best performance of the season, tossing four scoreless innings with a season-high eight strikeouts. He departed in the fifth, and Rochester promptly took a 4-0 lead.

In four batters against reliever Brendan Cellucci, the Red Wings worked two walks, got an RBI single from Daylen Lile, and followed with a three-run home run by Andres Chaparro.

But, for the second straight day, the WooSox erased a 4-0 deficit. In the bottom of the sixth, they loaded the bases with one out. Vaughn Grissom worked a walk to give the home team their first run, and after an out, Ryan Noda's 11th walk in 13 Worcester games made it 4-2. Trayce Thompson was next, and he delivered a game-tying single with a bloop to right.

That set up the chance to take the lead for good in the seventh, helping the WooSox go six games above .500 for the first time this season.

The WooSox are off Monday and begin a six-game road series on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.