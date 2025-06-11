RailRiders Rake in Third, Top Syracuse to Reach .500
June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 7-5 Wednesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders hit four home runs and struck out 15 to win their third straight.
The RailRiders opened the scoring in the bottom of the second off Mets' starter Dom Hamel. With two outs, Jose Rojas soared a solo shot to right center 422-feet for his 10th homer of the year, putting the RailRiders ahead 1-0. Braden Shewmake and Andrew Velazquez followed with a pair of singles for a two-run advantage.
Syracuse answered in the top of the third when #10 Mets' Prospect Drew Gilbert hit a two-run homer to tie the game.
The RailRiders sent all nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the third, pulling ahead with consecutive homers. After #19 Yankees Prospect Jorbit Vivas singled and #12 Yankees Prospect Everson Pereira walked, T.J. Rumfield launched a three-run blast to right field for a 5-2 edge. Brenna Davis then took a 3-2 sinker 411 feet to center, extending the lead to four.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied another run in the bottom of the fourth after Vivas sent a four-seam fastball over the right field wall off reliever Rico Garcia for a 7-2 lead.
Syracuse trimmed the lead in the top of the eighth when David Villar homered to lead off the inning, cutting the margin to four. The Mets plated two more runs in the ninth on a Travis Jankowski force-out and a wild pitch before Geoff Hartlieb squelched the comeback attempt.
Winans (6-0) pitched 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out eight. Erick Leal held the lead, tossing three innings and striking out seven. Felipe De La Cruz (0-2) pitched 0.2 frames, giving up four runs on four hits in the loss.
The RailRiders continue their series with Syracuse on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will send #10 Yankees Prospect Cam Schlittler to face #2 Mets' Prospect Brandon Sproat. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
31-31
