Indians Comeback Iced by Saints in 5-4 Loss
June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians mounted a sixth-inning comeback with a three-run frame but were thwarted with a run from the St. Paul Saints in the seventh to take Game 2 of the seven-game set, 5-4, on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.
With a tie game in the seventh, St. Paul (31-31) strung together a pair of singles and a walk to drive in the game-winning run off Sean Sullivan (L, 0-1). This came on the heels of a sixth inning in which the Saints scored three runs on a trio of doubles and a walk, all with two outs, to take a 4-0 lead.
Indy (35-28) responded in the bottom half of the sixth, manufacturing four runs on five hits. Nick Solak led off the inning with a walk and eventually scored on a Nick Yorke ground out following a Jack Suwinski double. Billy Cook scored Suwinski with a double of his own and came around to score on a Liover Peguero single. Alika Williams then capped Indy's sixth-inning outburst with an RBI single of his own.
St. Paul managed a run in the first inning thanks to a four-walk frame, but they did not scratch across their first hit of the contest until there were two outs in the sixth inning. After the Indians 6.2-inning no-hit performance to begin yesterday's contest, they have allowed no hits across the first 5.2-plus innings of back-to-back games for the first time since at least 2005.
J.C. Flowers tossed 4.1 innings of the Indians no-hit bid, matching his longest career relief outing, on July 12, 2022, vs. Double-A Richmond. He also allowed no hits in that outing. St. Paul's starter, Marco Raya (W, 1-3) earned his first win of the season, holding Indy to two hits and no runs across 5.0 innings.
The Indians and Saints continue their seven-game series with a doubleheader on Thursday night. Game 1 will begin at 6:05 PM and Game 2 will take place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Southpaw Hunter Barco (0-1, 5.40), MiLB's No. 89 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will take the mound for Indy in Game 1 across from righty Andrew Morris (2-3, 3.86). Indianapolis has yet to announce a starter for Game 2 while St. Paull will send RHP Randy Dobnak (0-2, 5.87) to the mound.
International League Stories from June 11, 2025
- Jacksonville Capitalizes on Late Mistakes in 4-3 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Gomez and Iriarte Pitch Well But Knights Fall 5-1 - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Set Club Record for Longest Winning Streak, Win 9th Straight - Worcester Red Sox
- Jumbo Shrimp Rally Late to Beat Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Takes Second Straight from Toledo in 6-1 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Fall to WooSox for Second Straight Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Offense Held to Two Runs in Loss to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Late Rally Carries Bisons Past Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Gilbert Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 7-5, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Toledo Gets Aboard Early But Falls to Omaha 6-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Rake in Third, Top Syracuse to Reach .500 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stefanic's and Nunez's Three-Hit Games Lead Bisons over Clippers 5-2 Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Nip Knights 5-1 - Durham Bulls
- Tides Stay Hot In Third Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- Indians Comeback Iced by Saints in 5-4 Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Victorious, Saints End Eight-Game Losing Streak in Indianapolis with 5-4 Win - St. Paul Saints
- "To Think That Today's the Day, It's Pretty Surreal": Behind the Scenes of Marcelo Mayer's Call-Up at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Franklin Lifts Iowa over Louisville for 7-4 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Six-Run Fifth Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Day Game at Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 11, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Team Luncheon Returns on June 19 - Louisville Bats
- Gwinnett's Offense Rises and Shines in 11-6 Explosion - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Cubs Offense Hands Bats 7-4 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Bisons Game Friday (6:35 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Joey Bart Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- June 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- 5th Annual "Food Truck, Beer & Bev Fest" Makes Summer Return at Polar Park Saturday, June 28, from 5-10 p.m. - Worcester Red Sox
- 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner, Blue Jays Max Scherzer, Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Atlanta Braves Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Dominates Rochester in 18-0 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.