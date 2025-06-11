Bulls Nip Knights 5-1

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Joe Rock threw seven strong innings while Bob Seymour destroyed a three-run homer in the seventh to lift the Durham Bulls past the Charlotte Knights 5-1 on Wednesday night at the DBAP.

Rock (W, 2-5) notched his first win since May 1st, working seven innings of one-run ball (unearned), and netted four double plays across his outing.

Trailing 1-0 into the sixth, Durham (36-29) tied the game on a bases loaded walk to Carson Williams. In the seventh, Brock Jones doubled in Coco Montes with the tie-breaking run to put the Bulls ahead of the Knights (32-33) 2-1. After a sacrifice bunt and walk, Seymour drilled a three-run shot to onto the right field concourse to give the Bulls a 5-1 lead.

Joey Krehbiel and Garrett Acton combined to fan five of the game's final six outs.

Charlotte was held hitless over the final six innings.

Seymour went 3-4 with a homer and two singles. Durham had six hits in the series-tying win.

How It Happened: Rock benefitted early in the game from timely defensive plays and baserunning mistakes by Charlotte, then settled in for his longest outing of the year. Rock received groundball double plays in the first, second and seventh, with another double play occuring on a throw out at the plate by Chandler Simpson from left field, followed by a throw from catcher Ben Rortvedt to second base to nab Colson Montgomery. In the second inning, with runners at second and third, first baseman Bob Seymour fielded a grounder from Tristan Gray, tagged the bag for the out while the lead runner remained at third. However, Korey Lee ran nearly all the way to third base, creating a logjam. Carson Williams ran toward Lee as Corey Julks broke for the plate. Williams tossed to Rortvedt who tagged out Julks.

Seymour's Blast: Bob Seymour hit a 441-foot homer in the seventh, his league-tying 14th. Seymour joined Lehigh Valley's Otto Kemp with 14. Seymour now has 51 RBI, which is four behind Kemp's league-leading total of 55.

What's Next: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 1.23) makes his third start for the Bulls on Thursday night against Mike Clevinger (1-2, 5.56) at 6:35 PM ET.







International League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.