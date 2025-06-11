Tides Stay Hot In Third Straight Win

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (26-38) defeated the Nashville Sounds (38-26), 5-2, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tide took their third straight game, and have won six of their previous eight games. The three-game winning streak ties the team season-high.

Jeremiah Jackson led the Tides offense on the night, starting with a home run in the second inning. Norfolk would score two more runs in the inning on wild pitches to go up 3-0. Jackson would get his second RBI on a single in the fifth inning, and finished 2-for-4 on the night. Jordyn Adams knocked in the final run for the Tides in the fifth on an RBI single.

Norfolk pitching stayed strong for a second straight night. The only allowed two runs on the night and combined for 12 strikeouts. Tides starter Cameron Weston recorded seven strikeouts in 4.0 innings. Levi Stoudt (1-0) earned the win after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings. Nashville managed to score two runs to make it a save situation in the ninth, when Colin Selby earned his second save of the season.

It's a quick turnaround for the Tides and Sounds, with first pitch at 12:05 pm. LHP Trevor Rogers (0-3, 5.61) is the probable for Norfolk and RHP Garrett Stallings (2-1, 1.45) is scheduled for Nashville.







