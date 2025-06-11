5th Annual "Food Truck, Beer & Bev Fest" Makes Summer Return at Polar Park Saturday, June 28, from 5-10 p.m.

WORCESTER, MA - The fifth annual "Food Truck, Beer & Bev Fest" will return to Polar Park, Saturday, June 28, from 5 to 10 p.m. Last year marked the first time that the event was held during the summer months after the first three installments took place in the fall. Tickets are on sale now at polarpark.com/foodtrucks. Fans can sit on Polar Park's actual outfield grass, and along the main concourse, the seating bowl, or the University Dental Group Berm in left field.

The festival will feature 20 food trucks, a wide selection of craft beers and summer favorites, such as Summer Shandy, hard seltzers, and hard lemonades, live entertainment and yard games, and access to dine on the beautiful Polar Park outfield.

General Admission Tickets are $45 each but include a $15 food truck voucher and 15 drink tickets (two ounces per ticket). Designated Driver Tickets are available for $35; they also include the $15 food truck voucher but do not include drink tickets. Prices will increase by $10 on the day of the festival, and options may sell out, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

VIP tickets, which are still available, include credentials, a $15 food truck voucher, 15 drink tickets (two ounces per ticket), exclusive event entry points into the ballpark, VIP beers and bar access, an insulated koozie gift, and complimentary light snacks in the Shaw's Visitors Bullpen Terrace. VIPs may also buy Designated Driver Tickets for $10 off.

VIP Standard Pricing (6/4-6/27): $60 each.

VIP Day-of-Event Pricing (6/28): $70 each.

Additionally, fans can reserve a Polar Park suite for $75 per person, which includes suite credentials, an insulated koozie gift, a VIP beer flight, an exclusive entry point into the ballpark, and outfield, concourse, and Shaw's Visitors Bullpen Terrace access. Designated Driver Suite Tickets can be purchased for $55, though this option does not include the beer flight. To purchase a suite for this event, please contact Polar Park Events Manager Carlie Brainard at [email protected].

Groups of 15 or more can save $2 per ticket. To reserve a VIP Suite, the Shaw's Home Bullpen Terrace, or the Triple Decker Garden, contact Polar Park Events Sales Manager Carlie Brainard.

For more information, visit polarpark.com/foodtrucks. Participating food trucks and breweries will be announced in the coming days.







