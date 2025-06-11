Victorious, Saints End Eight-Game Losing Streak in Indianapolis with 5-4 Win

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The ballpark in Indianapolis is called Victory Field, but there haven't been many wins for the St. Paul Saints. As a matter of fact, they entered play on Wednesday afternoon having lost their last eight in Circle City, including going 1-11 in the ballpark in 2024 while losing their last seven. They had a tall task on Wednesday facing baseball's number two prospect, right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler. Marco Raya outdueled him and the back end of the Saints bullpen did a remarkable job in a 5-4 victory over the Indianapolis Indians.

Chandler couldn't find the strike zone in the first inning. With one out he walked Jose Miranda and Edouard Julien. With two outs he walked DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and then Anthony Prato to force in a run putting the Saints up 1-0. Chandler left after facing just six hitters and throwing 31 pitches, only 13 for strikes.

Raya, on the other hand, was in control most of the afternoon and pitched well when he got into trouble. He put two on with one out in the first with a hit by pitch and walk, but got two ground balls to end the inning.

With two on and two out in the third, Raya got a comebacker to end the inning. That started a string of seven in a row retired by Raya to finish his day, including striking out Major League rehabber Joey Bart for his final out. Raya went 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking three and striking out three.

A day after not collecting their first hit until there were two outs in the sixth, the Saints didn't collect their first hit on Wednesday until two were out in the fifth and it led to a three-run inning. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. broke up the no-hitter with a two-out double to left. Anthony Prato followed with a walk. Jeferson Morales roped a two-run double into the right field corner giving the Saints a 3-0 lead. Tanner Schobel followed with a scorched double over the head of the left fielder Ronny Simon that scored Morales putting the Saints up 4-0.

The lead didn't last long as the Indians grabbed all four runs back in the bottom of the inning. Nick Solak led off the inning with a walk and moved to third on a double by Jack Suwinski. An RBI groundout by Nick Yorke made it 4-1. Billy Cook followed with an RBI double to right-center cutting the Saints lead to 4-2. Liover Peguero made it 4-3 with an RBI single to right. With two outs, Alika Williams knotted the game at four with an RBI single into right-center.

After collecting the first hit of the game with two outs in the sixth, Keirsey Jr. came through with two outs in the seventh. Payton Eeles led off the inning with a single to center and with one out Edouard Julien walked. With two outs Keirsey Jr. singled to center scoring Eeles giving the Saints a 5-4 lead.

The bullpen did the rest as Cody Laweryson went 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out four. Richard Lovelady pitched a perfect 1.1 innings including striking out the side in the ninth to pick up his sixth save of the season. Lovelady has retired the last 16 batters he's faced dating back to June 1.

The same two teams meet in a doubleheader, games three and four of a seven-game series on Thursday night at Victory Field with game one of the doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints will be the home game for game two due to the rainout at CHS Field on April 24. Both games are scheduled for seven innings and game two will begin approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (2-3, 3.86) to the mound in game one against Indians LHP Hunter Barco (0-1, 5.40). In game two, the Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (0-2, 5.87) to the mound and the Indians are TBA.







